The Ione Cardinals opened Big Sky Conference play on Thursday with a resounding 51-20 home win over the Sherman Huskies.
Coach Nathan Heideman said Ione got in foul trouble early, but the girls on the bench filled in admirably as starters had to sit for much of the first half.
“We were trying to press, but were getting pretty handsy,” he said.
Mackenzie Heideman led the Cardinals (4-2) with 15 points and Jessica Medina scored 14.
Ione will travel to Dufur on Saturday to play the winless Rangers, but coach Heideman said their record doesn’t do them justice.
“They’re one of the toughest teams in our league,” he said, “and they’ve been playing some really good teams.”
ECHO 52, WALLOWA 37 — Freshman Faith McCarty poured in a game-high 19 points to help the Cougars to a nonleague win over Wallowa.
“We have improved every week and every game,” Echo coach Heather Madison said. “I think we are right on track.”
Wallowa came out and scored the first couple of baskets of the game, but after Madison called a timeout her team got back on track.
“The girls brought it together and things fell into place,” Madison said. “They did a lot of things well tonight.”
Tylene Skillman added 15 points, and Rachel McCarty 13.
The Cougars will host Dufur in Big Sky League game on Friday.
RIVERSIDE 32, KIONA-BENTON 13 — Megan Hagar scored eight of her 10 points in the fourth quarter to help the Pirates to a nonleague home win over the Bears.
“We had to play good defense because I bet we shot 5 percent,” Riverside coach Clair Costello said.
Hegar also had eight rebounds, while Brendy Avalos chipped in nine points.
WESTON-MCEWEN 45, IMBLER 20 — Katie Vescio posted a game-high 24 points to lead the TigerScots to their third straight win. Weston-McEwen sent Imbler packing in a nonleague home match.
Coach Mike Giusti says the game really got going in the second half.
“We shot 6-33 in the first half. We got really good shots, we just weren’t making them,” Giusti said. “We found the net better in the second — that was the biggest difference.”
The TigerScots (3-6) travel to Enterprise on Saturday to begin play in the Blue Mountain Conference.
Boys
RIVERSIDE 48, KIONA-BENTON 29 — Cristian Rea had a team-high 14 points for the Pirates in a nonleague win over the visiting Bears.
“They boys played really well today,” Riverside coach Clair Costello said. “We didn’t score a lot of points, but we played really good defense.”
Mario Madrigal added eight points and eight rebounds for the Pirates, while Johan Pena had six points and handed out eight assists.
WESTON-MCEWEN 52, IMBLER 46 — Stockton Hoffman sunk 26 points to lead the way for the TigerScots’ second victory in a home match against Imbler.
“We had a nine-point lead in the fourth quarter, but we had some mental lapses in our defense, and (Imbler) came back,” said coach Brian Pickard.
Weston-McEwen (2-7) opens league play against Enterprise on Saturday.
“Our league is fairly evenly matched,” Pickard said. “Anyone could beat anybody on any night.”
SHERMAN 73, IONE 35 — Sherman handed Ione their sixth straight loss in a Cardinals-hosted league game on Thursday.
Sherman outscored the Cardinals 25-9 in the first quarter and 20-5 in the second to take control of the game early on.
Taylor Rollins scored 11 points and hit eight rebounds for Ione (1-6). They’ll travel to Dufur on Saturday.
WALLOWA 45, ECHO 36 — The Cougars fell to 0-8 on the season with a nonleague home loss to Wallowa.
WRESTLING
Irrigon crowned six champions and won the team title Wednesday at the inaugural County Championships at Echo High School.
The Knights rolled up 165 points, 31 more than runner-up Riverside. Heppner was third, followed by Hermiston, Pendleton and Echo/Stanfield.
Asher Hall of Irrigon beat Trevor Kirkpatrick 6-4 in overtime for the 113-pound title, and Kyler Shelton followed at 132, pinning Christian Reyes of Riverside in 2:32.
Irrigon’s Alex Miranda-Walls beat teammate Brady Harrington 10-2 in the 182-pound title match, and Cristian Michaels pinned Hermiston’s Samson Koekmoer in 1:23.
The Knights continued their tear through the upper weights as Reece Sheller pinned Hermiston’s Samuel Cadenas in 3:22 at 220, and Kaleb Kendrick pinned Pendleton’s Travis McGee in 2:53.
Riverside had four champions in Abraham Silva (120), who improved to 13-1, Fernando Ortega (126), Ethan Snyder (138) and Jacob Harris (145).
Host Echo got a title from Mychael Pointer at 152 with a pin of Riverside’s Jose Puerta in 2:27.
Jace Cole of Heppner won at 160 with a 7-3 decision over Echo/Stanfield’s Caden Fisher.
Pendleton’s lone win came at 170, where Josh Whaley earned a 14-4 major decision over Roberto Ayala of Irrigon.
There were no matches at 106 pounds.
The Knights will host Mac-Hi in a nonleague dual at 6 p.m. Friday.
