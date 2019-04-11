Zack Henrichs went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs to help the Knights to a 14-5 road win Thursday over the Coyotes in the first game of their nonleague doubleheader.
The Knights won the second game 5-4. The game was halted after four innings because of darkness.
Payton Smith and Mathew Moreno also drove in two runs for Irrigon, which also took advantage of six Burbank errors.
Moreno started the game for the Knights, and Smith finished, pitching the final 4⅔ innings. The pair combined for 11 strikeouts.
Brady Harrington, Moreno and Damon Sawyer also hit doubles for the Knights.
In the second game, Harrington, Lino Covarrubia and Caleb Adams all hit singles and drove in one run.
Harrington also pitched all four innings, striking out five and walking two.
Irrigon (8-2) will host Riverside on Tuesday.
Softball
GRANT UNION/PRAIRIE CITY 10, IRRIGON 8 — The Knights may have given up four runs in the first inning and trailed 9-1 in the fourth, but they wouldn’t let such a deficit stop them.
By the seventh inning, Irrigon had reduced their Grant Union visitors’ lead to just two runs, and beefed up their defense to keep things under control.
“We doubled up on them a couple of times, and kept putting the pressure on them,” said coach Jeff Botefuhr. “We got the momentum going our way. We had some good defensive plays from everyone.”
Abigail Prosser caught six fly balls from left field, and pitcher Princesa Chavez struck out three to contain the Prospectors’ offense.
The Knights (4-7, 0-1 EOL) resume Eastern Oregon League play with a home game against Riverside on Tuesday.
PILOT ROCK/NIXYAAWII 14-3, ECHO/STANFIELD 3-13 — In Echo, the Cougars and the Rockets split a Big Sky League doubleheader on Thursday.
Kendra Hart, Courtney Gregerson, and Faith McCarty were the only three Cougars to score in game one, with Hart and McCarty each posting home runs to get their team on the board.
But the Cougars turned the tide in game two, defeating their Pilot Rock visitors by 10 runs.
“We had a come unto Jesus meeting in between games,” Cougars coach Janice Scott said. “We let simple plays go by, and we needed to speed up our bats. It was like the first game was played in slow motion.”
Hart struck out 11 and hit 2-for-5 with two runs and two RBIs. Amber Weems scored three runs and two RBIs, and Gregerson scored one run with four more driven in.
Echo/Stanfield (7-3, 1-3 BSL) host Umatilla on Tuesday for a nonleague contest. Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii (3-8, 1-1 BSL) host Grant Union/Prairie City next Saturday for more Big Sky League action.
Golf
The Mac-Hi boys won the Tri-Cities Prep Invite on Thursday, shooting a 371 at Sun Willows Golf Course to beat DeSales by three strokes.
Evan Harvill of Columbia-Burbank earned medalist honors with a 74.
Carson Chester led the Pioneers with an 88, which was the fourth-best score of the afternoon. Also scoring for Mac-Hi were Kodi Leidenfrost (91), Eli Springer (95) and Andrew Lewis (97).
For the girls, Megan Norton (114) was the lone competitor for the Pioneers.
Boys tennis
HERMISTON 6, PASCO 1 — The Hermiston boys swept all three doubles matches, and claimed three more singles matches to take down their Pasco hosts on Thursday.
“It was a tough day in terms of our weather,” said coach Shann West, “but I’m very pleased with the team’s effort. It was a great team win.”
Hayden Cissna lost the No. 1 singles match in a 6-4 tiebreaker set, but Jaiden Ruloph, Austin Garcia, and Carter Tolan all responded with wins to end Hermiston’s singles showing on a high note.
Matt Eckhardt and Trent Pitney won their doubles match in two 7-5 sets, and Maxwell Spencer and Miguel Salvador cruised to victory in a pair of 6-1 sets.
Zack Tovey and Angel Valencia finished the day with an intense tiebreaker. The duo dropped their first set 6-3, won the second 6-2, and edged out a 6-4 win in the third set.
Boys soccer
PASCO 1, HERMISTON 0 — Hermiston couldn’t find the net in a demanding road game at Pasco on Thursday night.
“It was a tough turnaround after just one day of rest,” said coach Rich Harshberger. “We had a difficult time imposing ourselves on the pitch. Pasco looks to break with speed, and they exploit that well. That gassed our defensive line pretty quick.”
The Bulldogs return home to host Richland on Tuesday. Game time is at 7 p.m.
