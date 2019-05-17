Zack Henrichs tallied six strikeouts and surrendered just two runs to their Enterprise visitors on the way to a 10-3 victory on Friday.
Irrigon’s victory was their first in the postseason and was part of a day of Special District 5 tournament baseball games. Enterprise blew out Vale 18-5 earlier in the day.
Damon Sawyer, Caleb Adams, and Payton Smith all put runs on Irrigon’s board in the bottom of the second to bury the Outlaws early. Joe Vandecar singled on a line drive to center field in the sixth to drive in two more runs.
Vandecar led the Knights’ offense with four RBIs. Adams went 2-for-3 at the plate to score two runs.
David Salim, who pitched four innings of relief for the Outlaws, gave up six runs on five hits and three walks.
5A state tennis
Pendleton’s girls tennis team sent two athletes to Friday’s Portland-hosted state tournament, but neither will be advancing beyond the first round.
Senior Katie Bradt, who went in unseeded, lost in two 6-0 sets to Corvallis senior Anna Kern. Junior Bethany Flanagan lost to La Salle Prep junior Ashley Smith 6-0, 6-1.
Softball
THE DALLES 4, MAC-HI 3 — The Pioneers may have posted more hits, but their Riverhawks hosts ultimately walked off with the win during Thursday’s nonleague contest.
The game was tied at 3-3 with The Dalles’ Bailey LeBreton batting. She would single on a 1-2 count, scoring a run and getting the walk-off victory.
Sydney Earls surrendered four runs on eight hits over 6 1/3 innings in Mac-Hi’s circle.
The game was Mac-Hi’s regular season closer. The Pioneers (16-8, 8-4) finished at No. 2 in the Greater Oregon League. They’ll host a state playoff game on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.