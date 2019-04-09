Irrigon senior Zack Henrichs threw a perfect game Tuesday, striking out 12 as the Knights shut down visiting Umatilla 26-0 in five innings in Eastern Oregon League action.
“I wasn’t going to start to him today,” Knights coach Randy Henrichs said. “It worked out pretty well. He only threw 49 pitches.”
It was the first perfect game in Henrichs’ five years of coaching the Knights.
“I’m really proud of him,” coach Henrichs said of his grandson. “It was pretty exciting. As a team, we hit the ball good. Umatilla is not the best team, but it’s still hard to throw a perfect game. Not one ball was hit to the outfield.”
The Knights scored nine runs in the first inning, 10 in the second, and seven in the third to put the game out of reach.
Irrigon had an impressive performance all around at the plate. Payton Smith led the bunch, going 3-for-4 with three runs and four RBIs. Brady Harrington followed, going 4-for-5 with three runs and two RBIs. Lino Covarrubia went 3-for-5 with three runs and three RBIs, and Mathew Moreno scored four runs and had three RBIs.
James Wilson, who pitched two-thirds of an inning for Umatilla, gave up 10 runs and waked seven, while the defense committed 10 errors. Andrew Wilson came on in relief, but he was tagged for nine runs on eight hits over one inning.
Irrigon (7-2, 1-0 EOL) travels to Columbia-Burbank for a nonleague doubleheader on Thursday. Umatilla (0-3, 0-1 EOL) hosts a league doubleheader against Nyssa on Friday.
Baseball
DUFUR/SOUTH WASCO COUNTY 15, STANFIELD/ECHO 3 (5) — Dufur scored 12 runs in the top of the second inning to put Tuesday’s game in Stanfield away early.
The Tigers scored their only three runs in the bottom of the fourth — Eduardo Nunez, AJ Keeny, and Anthoney Mortensen all made it home.
Mortensen also pitched 1 2/3 innings for the Tigers, but surrendered 15 hits, 15 runs, and nine errors without any strikeouts. Nunez finished off Stanfield’s game on the mound, and struck out six.
Stanfield/Echo (0-8, 0-2 BMC) host Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii/Ukiah in a Blue Mountain Conference doubleheader on Saturday. First pitch is at 11 a.m.
Softball
IRRIGON 18, UMATILLA 5 (5) — Umatilla led 2-0 at the top of the first inning, but Irrigon responded with three runs at the bottom and never looked back on the way to their first Eastern Oregon League win of the season.
“It was an all-around effort,” said Knights coach Jeff Botefuhr. “The wind didn’t help much — it was mostly a walk-and-bunt game.”
Sophomore Princesa Chavez pitched all five innings for the Knights and collected four strikeouts.
“Weather considered, both teams played well,” Botefuhr said. “We just took advantage of those walks and passed balls.”
Irrigon (4-6, 1-0 EOL) hosts Grant Union/Prairie City in a nonleague contest, and Umatilla (1-6, 0-1 EOL) continues in the league on Friday with a home doubleheader against Nyssa.
MAC-HI 15, BAKER 1 — The Pioneers broke open a close game with a 15-run seventh inning to beat the Bulldogs in their Great Oregon League doubleheader Monday in Baker City.
Mac-Hi led 3-1 after six innings, then broke out the bats in the seventh, sending 16 batters to the plate. The Pioneers had eight hits and took advantage of four walks and one hitter batter to take a 15-1 lead.
Sydney Earls pitched a complete game for the Pioneers, striking out eight and giving up four hits. She only allowed two base runners in the bottom of the seventh, and struck out Kaitlyn Nelson to end the game.
Boys tennis
RIDGEVIEW 4, PENDLETON 2 — In Redmond, the Bucks split their four singles matches and dropped both of their doubles to the Ravens on Tuesday afternoon.
Dean Schiller won his singles match 6-1, 6-2, and Joshua Johnston came out on top in 6-4, 6-2 sets, but Easton Phelan couldn’t overcome Ridgeview, dropping his singles match in two 6-4 sets. Grady Phelan lost to Ridgeview’s Walter Gates in a third set tiebreaker.
Noah Butler and Elton Harrison lost in a 6-4, 6-2 doubles contest, as did Ian Barhyte and Tyler Walker.
RICHLAND 4, HERMISTON 3 — In Richland, the Bulldogs managed two singles and one doubles win on Tuesday.
Austin Garcia swiftly won his singles match in two 5-2 sets, and Carter Tolan won in a 10-8 tiebreaker. Maxwell Spencer and Miguel Salvador paired for a 6-4, 6-2 win in the day’s No. 2 doubles contest.
“Spring break was a long time without any matches for us,” said coach Shann West. “I was a little disappointed in our performance — we definitely came out a little flat. Not every day is going to be our best day, and you have to try and adjust and overcome.”
The Bulldogs are back at home on Thursday to host Pasco at 4 p.m.
STANFIELD/ECHO 2, SHERMAN COUNTY 2 — The Tigers braved 25 mph gusts and split Tuesday’s matches at Sherman County.
Stanfield’s Kobe Mclemore and Josue Hernandez lost their respective singles matches on Tuesday, but Enrique Arellano knocked down a 6-0 win over Sherman County’s Jonathan Burgess to finish off the day’s singles contests.
Ricky Carrillo and Uriel Carrillo won the day’s lone doubles match 8-6 over Sherman County’s CJ Johnson and Gaby Rubio.
Girls tennis
RICHLAND 5, HERMISTON 2 — The Bulldogs took home just one singles and one doubles win against their Richland hosts on Tuesday.
Cydney Lind made easy work of her singles match in 6-0, 6-2 sets. Grace Lind and Malayna Anderson won their first doubles set 7-5, dropped the second 6-1, but won the tiebreaker 6-4.
Hermiston hosts Pasco on Thursday at 4 p.m.
STANFIELD/ECHO 3, SHERMAN COUNTY 2 — Chelsea Soto was Stanfield’s only singles winner for the day, defeating Sherman County’s Michaela Norris 8-2.
The Tigers swept both of their doubles matches. Zora Gehrke and Eida Piercy won 6-2, and Mya Hayden and Hayden McKague finished the day with an 8-4 victory.
Boys soccer
CHIAWANA 2, HERMISTON 1 — The Bulldogs suffered their first Mid-Columbia Conference loss in a home game against Chiawana on Tuesday.
The game was tied at 1-1 at the half, but the Riverhawks pulled away in the final 40 minutes to stay unbeaten in MCC action.
Hermiston travels to Pasco on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.