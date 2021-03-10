IRRIGON — Irrigon improved to 3-1 on the season with a 25-21, 25-22, 22-17 nonleague home volleyball victory Tuesday night over Stanfield.
“I thought we’d be at the gym longer than we were,” Knights coach Vanessa Pacheco said. “We are senior loaded. They have been playing together since the seventh grade, and I have been coaching them since the seventh grade. They have learned how each other plays.”
Alyssa Luna led the Knights with seven kills, while Melissa Leon added six, and Emma Mueller and Nia Seastone had four each. Mueller also handed out 20 assists.
Makenna Collins, who has verbally committed to Eastern Washington University, finished with 10 digs and seven ace serves.
Alexis Shelby led the Tigers (1-3) with eight kills, three kills and 12 digs, while Zuri Reeser had five kills, seven digs and 11 assists, and Katelyn Griffin seven kills and six assists.
“We lost in three, but it was a long match,” Stanfield coach Blaine Ganvoa said. “We had a couple of players opt not to play this year. We are making the most of every day on the court.”
RIDGEVIEW 3, PENDLETON 0 — The Bucks fell to 0-2 in Intermountain Conference play with a road loss to the Ravens.
“The girls started out strong, and we were able to utilize our offense really well, but Ridgeview put up great blocks on us,” Pendleton coach Amanda Lapp said. “We learned some good things tonight to practice on and put to work Thursday.”
Daisy Jenness led the Bucks with seven kills, while Josie Wilson, Ashtyn Brown and Sauren Garton each had five.
The Bucks will play at Hermiston on Thursday. It's the first time the teams have played each other since 2017.
HEPPNER 3, WESTON-MCEWEN 1 — Sydney Wilson had 18 kills and 25 digs as the host Mustangs (1-1) handed the TigerScots (2-1) their first loss of the season — 25-19, 25-15, 22-25, 25-17 — in Blue Mountain Conference play.
“We played really well tonight,” Heppner coach Mindy Wilson said. “Things just clicked. Syd is a dynamic hitter for us.”
Alexis Cutsforth added 21 digs for Heppner, while Marlee Mitchell had 20 assists and 10 digs, and Genevieve Smith 10 digs.
Wilson, a left-handed outside hitter, has verbally committed to play volleyball at Walla Walla Community College.
For the TigerScots, Charli King had 32 assists and five kills, while Jesse Manning had 26 digs and 11 kills, Victoria Vandenbos 17 digs, Carrie Hazen 20 digs, and Genna Robinson 12 kills.
MCLOUGHLIN 3, PILOT ROCK 2 — The Pioneers rallied from two sets down to beat the host Rockets 24-26, 21-25, 25-21, 25-18, 15-5 in a nonleague match.
“We played pretty good,” Pilot Rock coach Danielle Baleztena said. “We started out like a ball of fire, then fizzled. We have three games a week and a day and a half of practice. It makes it tough.”
Erin Zacharias led the Rockets (2-2) with five kills and five blocks, while Madyson Moffit added four kills and three blocks, and Aiva Ellis seven digs, four aces, three kills and three assists.
Pilot Rock will play at Heppner on Thursday.
GRISWOLD 3, RIVERSIDE 0 — The Grizzlies (1-3) won their first match of the season with a 25-18, 25-14, 25-22 home win over the Pirates (0-4).
“It’s our first win, and I’m hoping it’s the momentum we need to propel ourselves forward,” said first-year Griswold coach Chelsa Hopper. “We communicated tonight better than we have been.”
The Grizzlies have a young team with two seniors and one junior — who have not played since middle school — along with four sophomores and one freshman.
Girls soccer
HERMISTON 2, HOOD RIVER VALLEY 1 — Jizzelle Gonzalez and Jayden Ray scored second-half goals to help the Bulldogs to a nonleague win over the Eagles.
“We didn’t start off very well,” Hermiston coach Freddy Guizar said. “We played to Hood River’s level, and they scored in the first two minutes of the game. Just pure luck.”
The Bulldogs (4-0) rallied back in the second half as Gonzalez scored in the 18th minute off an assist by Alondra Risueno.
A minute later, Ray took a pass from Gonzalez and beat the Hood River keeper with her team-leading fifth goal.
“We have eight players with goals,” Guizar said. “We have changed our style and that has created opportunities for others to shine. We are finally playing Bulldog soccer.”
Slowpitch softball
MOSES LAKE 18-7, HERMISTON 6-6 — The host Chiefs handed the Bulldogs a pair of losses Tuesday afternoon.
Moses Lake won the first game 18-6, then rallied for a 7-6 win in the nightcap.
Myla McAdams, Kendyl Inners and Macey Tovar each hit a double for Hermiston, while Alexa Kestler took both losses in the circle.
The Bulldogs, who are 3-3 on the season, will host Moses Lake on Thursday.
