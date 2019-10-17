PENDLETON — Jamie Mendoza capitalized on Pendleton’s ball movement on Thursday, netting three goals to lead the Buckaroos past Intermountain Conference foe Redmond 5-2.
“We’ve been emphasizing playing simple and just moving the ball around,” Pendleton coach Alex Erazo said.
Juan Ortega and Jon Lopez each found the back of the net themselves.
Pendleton led 2-0 just 10 minutes into the game, but after a dry spell until the second half, the Buckaroos scored again and cruised to the win.
The win to begin the second half of league play puts Pendleton within sight of the playoffs with just two weeks remaining in the regular season.
“We’re really happy with where we’re at,” Erazo said. “We have a good feeling moving forward and tonight was a good step in the right direction.”
Pendleton (4-5-1, 3-3) hosts The Dalles/Dufur next Tuesday.
Girls soccer
REDMOND 5, PENDLETON 2 — Pendleton competed at home versus Redmond, keeping the game tied 2-2 at half until falling flat in the second half and losing 5-2.
Reily Lovercheck scored both of the Buckaroos goals in the first half, and coach Paul Parker highlighted the play of Lindsey Pasena-Littlesky as goalkeeper.
Despite the disappointing second half, Parker said Thursday’s loss was a sign of improvement after the Buckaroos lost to Redmond 10-0 earlier in the year.
Pendleton (1-9, 1-5) travels to The Dalles/Dufur next Tuesday.
HERMISTON 1, PASCO 0 — Hermiston outshot Pasco 13-5 and played strong defensively to secure a 1-0 victory.
“If we play with a solid defense, we play with a different composure throughout the game,” Bulldogs coach Freddy Guizar said.
Hermiston’s goal came in the 12th minute off a set play when Jayden Ray crossed a ball in front of the goal and Jizzelle Gonzalez chipped it over the keeper.
Hermiston (2-11, 2-10) plays at Southridge on Tuesday and hosts Chiawana on Thursday to end the season.
Volleyball
UNION 3, WESTON-MCEWEN 1 — Weston-McEwen started strong but failed to execute the rest of the way, losing to BMC frontrunner Union in four sets 20-25, 25-22, 25-14, 25-20.
“We’re right there,” TigerScots coach Shawn White said. “It was really just the third set where we lost our way a bit and lost focus.”
Union entered Thursday’s match 11-0 in BMC play and as the No. 3 ranked team in the OSAA. But the TigerScots managed to make adjustments from the teams’ first meeting and were successful on the blocks.
Cloe Davis led WM with 11 blocks and Ellie Scheibner had 10. Davis also tallied 20 digs and eight assists, while Scheibner connected for five kills.
W-M (16-9, 6-5) plays in its season finale at Enterprise next Tuesday.
HEPPNER 3, PILOT ROCK 0 — Heppner took care of Pilot Rock at home, sweeping the Rockets 25-13, 25-20, 25-18.
“We’ve been telling the girls we needed to work on the little things and we definitely got a good opportunity to do that tonight,” Mustangs coach Mindy Wilson said.
Heppner’s Sydney Wilson tallied a double-double with 10 kills and 11 digs to go with her three aces, while Nicole Propheter had five kills and 11 digs.
Heppner (11-14, 5-5) closes out its season at Stanfield next Tuesday.
PENDLETON 3, CROOK COUNTY 2 — Pendleton came storming back from a two sets to none deficit, knocking off Crook County on the road 15-25, 21-25, 25-23, 25-21, 15-9.
“So proud of these girls tonight,” Buckaroos coach Amanda Lapp said. “We made adjustments coming out of the first set and really pushed for momentum the rest of the match.”
Lapp said the team took advantage when they had the first pass, and now trailing Crook County by just one game in the Intermountain Conference heading into the last week of the regular season, believes her team is peaking at the right time.
Pendleton (9-7, 5-3) closes the year at Hood River Valley next Tuesday, and then a home match against Ridgeview on Thursday. Ridgeview is currently undefeated and first in the league.
POWDER VALLEY 3, HELIX 0 — Powder Valley swept Helix 25-7, 25-12, 25-13 in a neutral Old Oregon League match at Imbler High School.
Helix (3-18, 2-9) finishes its season at Joseph on Saturday.
