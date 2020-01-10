SCAPPOOSE — After a sluggish first half, the Pendleton girls basketball team went into overdrive in the second half for a 47-27 nonleague road win Friday over Scappoose.
“It wasn’t pretty, but we got it done,” Bucks coach Kevin Porter said. “It was 14-14 at the half. I thought they did a good job of controlling the tempo of the game in the first half. We finally came to life after halftime.”
Daisy Jenness scored 10 of her game-high 17 points in the third quarter as the Bucks (8-4) went on a 20-5 run to open up a 34-19 lead. Josie Wilson added seven points in the third for Pendleton, and finished with 11 points and five steals.
“Josie was a stud tonight,” Porter said. “We went man-to-man in the second half and she was aggressive and got some steals.”
Pendleton, which has won four games in a row, outscored the Indians (4-5) 13-8 in the fourth quarter to seal the win.
“We had a big second half,” Porter said. “We needed to dictate the tempo a little better. We didn’t shoot the 3 well tonight, which is not typical for us. I liked the balance we had tonight when they weren’t falling outside.”
Jenness also had seven rebounds to her credit.
Dylan Mann had 11 points to lead the Indians, whose top player, Gaby Dague, went down with an arm injury in the first quarter.
Pendleton will open Intermountain Conference play Friday at Hood River Valley.
Girls hoops
WALLA WALLA (Washington) 55, HERMISTON 42 — The Bulldogs saw their four-game win streak come to an end, as they fell to the host Blue Devils in Mid-Columbia Conference action on Friday night.
“We had a really slow start,” Hermiston head coach Maloree Moss said. “We needed a couple of our shots to fall in the first half, and that might have helped us gain some momentum.”
Jazlyn Romero notched two treys in the first quarter and the Dawgs trailed 17-12 at the first buzzer. They were outscored 17-3 in the second, where their lone basket came from Jayden Ray beyond the arc.
Meanwhile, Rian Clear scored 11 of Walla Walla’s 17 points in the second quarter.
“I’m super proud of the way we responded after halftime,” Moss said, “but we ran out of steam, and the ball didn’t fall our way like we needed it to in the fourth.”
The Dawgs took the third quarter 13-6, and the fourth 16-15, but could not complete the rally.
Romero led Hermiston (6-5, 3-4 MCC) with 18 points, and Ray added 11. Clear had 22 points on the night for the Blue Devils (8-3, 4-3 MCC).
The Bulldogs will host Kamiakin on Saturday at 5:45 p.m.
GRANT UNION 31, HEPPNER 30 — A missed free throw by the Mustangs, which would have tied the score, allowed the Prospectors to escape with a narrow victory in Blue Mountain Conference play Friday night.
The Mustangs (8-3, 1-1 BMC) were led by Sydney Wilson, who finished the game with 13 points.
Grant Union’s leading scorer was Tyler Blood with 12 points.
Heppner will play at 4 p.m. Saturday at Pilot Rock.
IONE/ARLINGTON 39, SHERMAN 25 — The Cardinals earned their first Big Sky League win at home behind Jessica Medina’s 16 points.
Ione/Arlington (6-6, 1-3 BSL) will play at Mitchell/Spray at 2 p.m. Saturday.
JOSEPH 51, HELIX 27 — The Grizzlies were dominated by the host Eagles to open Old Oregon League play on Friday.
Helix was led by Victoria Keene, who finished the game with six points.
Sabriana Albee paced the Eagles with a game-high 18 points.
The Grizzlies (8-4, 0-1 OOL) will look to bounce back at home against Elgin at 4 p.m. Saturday.
PRAIRIE CITY 49, ECHO 37 — The Cougars suffered their fifth loss of the season at the hands of the Panthers in nonleague action Friday night.
Tylene Skillman led Echo with 12 points, while Samantha Workman had 12 points for Prairie City.
The Cougars (9-5, 3-0 BSL) will look to keep their perfect league record intact as they face Sherman at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Boys basketball
WALLA WALLA (Washington) 86, HERMISTON 49 — The Bulldogs held an early 8-2 lead over the Blue Devils, but after a timeout, Wa-Hi went to work and showed no mercy in a Mid-Columbia Conference home win.
“The first quarter was pretty competitive,” Hermiston coach Drew Preuninger said. “We came out and hit a couple of 3s.”
Sophomore Chase Elliott had 10 of his career-high 19 points in the first quarter for the Bulldogs.
The Blue Devils led 48-28 at the half, and 69-40 at the end of three quarters.
“There was a running clock there for a minute or so,” Preuninger said. “We were down by 40. We knew this would be a tough year. They have better players than us, and their inside presence killed us. We probably gave up 20 offensive rebounds.”
Trent Pitney added 15 points for the Bulldogs, who will host Kamiakin at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Michael Cornia led the Blue Devils with 23 points, while Dylan Ashbeck added 15.
GRANT UNION 61, HEPPNER 47 — Tristan Morris exploded for 31 points and 17 rebounds to lead the Prospectors to a Blue Mountain Conference road win over the Mustangs.
The Mustangs hurt themselves at the free-throw line, converting just 12 of 21 attempts.
Kason Cimmiyotti led the Mustangs (6-6, 1-1 BMC) with nine points, while Mason Lehman had eight points, seven rebounds and three assists. Gavin Hanna-Robinson added eight points and seven boards.
Heppner will play at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Pilot Rock.
SHERMAN 67, IONE/ARLINGTON 49 — The visiting Huskies handed the Cardinals just their second loss of the season, and first in Big Sky League play.
Jace Troutman finished with a game-high 20 points for the Cardinals (10-2, 3-1 BSL).
The Huskies got 17 points from Wade Fields.
The Cardinals will look to bounce back at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in a road game against Mitchell/Spray.
JOSEPH 88, HELIX 29 — The Eagles topped the visiting Grizzlies their their Old Oregon League opener.
No other details were available.
Helix will host Elgin at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
PRAIRIE CITY 58, ECHO 27 — The Cougars remained winless on the season after a nonleague road loss to the Panthers on Friday.
Javon Curiel had a game-high 15 points for Echo (0-13), which will host Sherman at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
Jojari Field led Prairie City with 15 points.
