The Knappa Loggers proved too much for Irrigon as the Knights dropped Wednesday’s home softball doubleheader, 9-7 and 11-2.
“Knappa has really good pitching,” said coach Jeff Botefuhr. “They’ll probably have some of the better pitching we’ll see all year, actually.”
But that didn’t stop Bailey Botefuhr’s success at the plate. In game one, the sophomore slugged away two home runs — the first with one RBI, and the second with two. She added two doubles to go 4 for 4 at bat.
“She’s hitting really well right now,” said coach Botefuhr. “If she continues like this, she’ll be our big hitter.”
Senior Karrizima Luna hit 3 for 4 in game one.
In game two, Botefuhr and Luna both hit 2 for 4, but it wouldn’t be enough for a comeback.
“All in all, we’re doing much better than we were at the start of the season,” coach Botefuhr said. “Game two was closer than the scoreboard showed — we just had a few defensive errors that we needed to clean up. We didn’t get the win, but we’re headed in the right direction.”
Irrigon (2-4) hosts Yamhill-Carlton on Thursday at 3 p.m.
