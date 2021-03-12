STANFIELD — Jackson Lehman scored twice on punt returns as Heppner dominated Stanfield 46-0 in a Blue Mountain Conference game on Friday, March 12.
The Mustangs (2-0) led 32-0 at the half and limited the Tigers (0-2) to just 65 yards of offense.
Jayden Wilson opened the scoring with a 7-yard touchdown run, followed by a 61-yard punt return for a touchdown by Lehman.
Wilson scored again, this time from 31 yards out, and Lehman took a Gator Goodrich punt 57 yards to the end zone for a 26-0 lead.
The Mustangs finished off the first half as Kason Cimmyotti caught a 30-yard touchdown pass from Wilson.
In the second half, Wilson ran for a 43-yard score, and Caden George finished the scoring with a 4-yard touchdown run.
Wilson ran for 84 yards and threw for 64, while Brock Hisler ran for 22 yards, and Cimmyotti had two catches for 40 yards.
Defensively, Hisler and Brosnan had seven tackles each, with Ty Boor, Mikel Jaca and Brosnan each recording a quarterback sack.
The Tigers got 33 yards rushing from Goodrich, and 32 from Enrique Arellano.
ADRIAN 60, PILOT ROCK 18 — Tanner Corwin ran for two touchdowns and threw for another, but the Rockets came up short against the host Antelopes.
Corwin threw for 165 yards and ran for 45, while freshman Austin Ford had 111 yards receiving with a touchdown.
Senior Paxton Ellis had a solid night on defense with 12 tackles.
“We are just too young,” Pilot Rock coach Mike Baleztena said. “We only had 14 players.”
The Rockets (0-2) will host Imbler (1-0) on Thursday, March 18.
MITCHELL/SPRAY 60, ECHO 51 — The Cougars fell short in their Special District 4 6-man game against the host Loggers.
No other details were available.
UNION AT IONE/ARLINGTON — The Special District 2 game was canceled because the Bobcats had a COVID-19 outbreak on their team. The Union team is under a 14-day quarantine.
The Cardinals (0-1) will host Dufur at 6 p.m. on Friday, March 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.