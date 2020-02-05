MILTON-FREEWATER — The Mac-Hi boys basketball team held their Touchet visitors to just seven points in the second quarter and posted a 25-6 third quarter to knock down a 66-39 nonleague home win on Wednesday.
Marcellus Brinkley led the Pioneers with 12 points. Isaac Earls followed with 11, and Gilberto Badillo 10. Earls added two 3-pointers to the win.
Mac-Hi (9-11, 2-2 GOL) will pick up Greater Oregon League play again for their second-to-last game of the season as they host Baker on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
PENDLETON JV 31, IONE/ARLINGTON 27 — Pendleton’s junior varsity team put a stop to the Cardinals three-game streak in a nonleague match in Pendleton on Wednesday.
“Our outside shots weren’t on,” Ione/Arlington head coach Nathan Heideman said. “(Pendleton JV) played a really good 2-3 zone.”
Hailey Heideman posted a team-high nine points for the Cardinals (12-8, 7-3 BSL), and Jessica Medina had eight. Lindsey Pasena Little Sky had a game-high 14 points. Jordyn Murphy finished with six.
Ione/Arlington travels to Sherman for a Big Sky League game on Friday at 6 p.m.
TOUCHET (Washington) 44, MAC-HI 40 — The Pioneers fell to a five-game skid after Wednesday’s nonleague home game against Touchet.
”We came out a little sluggish in the first half,” Mac-Hi head coach Chris Bryant said. “We threw the ball away too many times.”
The Pioneers trailed 30-17 at halftime, but rallied to cut their deficit in the final two quarters, falling just short. Daniela Angel finished with 17 points for Mac-Hi.
”We played better in the second half,” Bryant said. “We had a couple of bounces along the way as we tried to make a comeback. Touchet’s well-coached. They have some talented players. We just didn’t execute well enough tonight.”
The Pioneers (8-13, 1-3 GOL) resume Greater Oregon League action on home on Saturday against Baker. Game time is at 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.