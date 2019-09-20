MADRAS — After back-to-back shutouts to open the football season, the McLoughlin Pioneers picked up their first win of the year in a 14-12 contest against Philomath at Madras on Friday.
“The story was the ground game,” coach Gary Robertson said.
Marcellus Brinkley ran for 120 yards, and Kiez White added 63 more. Quarterback Wyatt Gilmore was 6 of 10 for 111 yards.
Philomath had the chance to tie the game with 13 seconds left to play, but its attempt at a 2-point conversion fell flat, and Mac-Hi took home the win.
Dylan Quist led the defense with six tackles.
The independent Pioneers (1-2) return to Madras on Sept. 28 for a game against Siuslaw. Kickoff is at 4 p.m.
PILOT ROCK/NIXYAAWII 58, IONE/ARLINGTON 14 — Tyasin Burns ran for 343 yards and three touchdowns, and had 250 receiving with three more scores as the Rockets topped the visiting Cardinals in Blue Mountain Conference play.
Logan Weinke added two receiving touchdowns, and had a monster night on defense with 15 tackles.
Rockets quarterback Tanner Corwin, who threw for more than 400 yards, tied the school record with five passing touchdowns.
“Credit goes to our line that had a great night blocking,” Rockets coach Mike Baleztena said. “William Sigo and Kade Kobertstein had some great blocks to open things up for Tyasin, and Paxton Ellis didn’t miss a snap at center.”
The Rockets will host DeSales (Washington) in a nonleague game next Friday.
JOSEPH 64, ECHO 0 — The Cougars dropped their Big Sky League opener to Joseph on Friday night.
Echo (1-1, 0-1 BSL) continues conference action next Friday at Sherman/Condon. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
Volleyball
WESTON-MCEWEN 3, DELPHIAN 0 — The TigerScots narrowly escaped with a three-set shutout over host Delphian in a nonleague match Friday night.
Weston-McEwen took the first set 25-18 before the Dragons made them work for a 28-26 second set, and a 27-25 third set.
The TigerScots (9-4, 1-0 BMC) travel Saturday to Waldport at 11 a.m for another nonleague matchup.
JOSEPH 3, ECHO 2 — The Cougars ended up on the wrong side of a five-set loss against Joseph on Friday night.
The visiting Eagles took the first set 25-17 before the Cougars rallied back with 25-23 and 25-22 wins in sets two and three. Joseph responded by sweeping the final two sets 25-23 and 15-9.
Echo (8-5, 2-0 BSL) travels to Mitchell/Spray on Saturday for a 1 p.m. Big Sky League contest.
