After a rough season with 15 straight losses, the Pioneers finally claimed their season’s first win.
Mac-Hi opened with a strong first half to turn the host Prescott Tigers away 58-51 on Tuesday.
“The girls played really well and were unselfish with the ball,” said coach Brooke Michaud. “We passed well and did a good job of breaking Prescott’s press.”
Ashlyn Marly drove the victory with 14 points and five steals. Sydney Earls had 11 points with three 3-pointers. Victoria Garcia chipped in nine points and 12 rebounds.
Mac-Hi (1-15, 0-2 GOL) resume the Greater Oregon League on Friday at home against Ontario for a 4:30 p.m. tip-off.
Girls hoops
ECHO 54, ARLINGTON 35 — Echo took home a Big Sky League win on Tuesday after turning Arlington away on the road.
Faith McCarty led the way with 22 points, and Rachel McCarty had 14.
“We’ve been overcoming some illness and injuries, so we were short some players, but the team played really well,” said coach Heather Madison.
Echo (7-8, 5-2 BSL) will host Sherman on Friday.
RIVERSIDE 49, PILOT ROCK 41 — Riverside topped host Pilot Rock in a nonleague game on Tuesday.
Brendy Avalos poured in 17 points to lead the Pirates, while the Rockets were led by Sarah Lambert with 11.
Riverside (8-6, 1-1) picks up the Eastern Oregon League again on Friday with a home game against Vale. Pilot Rock (7-7, 1-4 BMC) hosts Heppner to resume the Blue Mountain Conference.
LA GRANDE 63, IRRIGON 31 — La Grande topped Irrigon for a disappointing road loss on Tuesday.
“We’re a better team than this,” said Knights coach Mike Royer. “Offensively, we’ve just been in a slump. We wanted to break out of it tonight, but we struggled. La Grande is a really good team.”
JaLay Burns had 15 points and six steals to lead the Knights (10-6, 1-2 EOL). They’ll resume the Eastern Oregon League when they host Burns on Friday.
Boys hoops
RIVERSIDE 48, PILOT ROCK 26 — The Pirates took home a nonleague road win after defeating Pilot Rock on Tuesday.
Cristian Rea posted 18 points to lead Riverside, and Riley Waggoner had nine for the Rockets.
Riverside (6-9, 1-1 EOL) hosts Vale in an Eastern Oregon League game on Friday, and Pilot Rock (2-12, 1-4 BMC) will continue Blue Mountain Conference play when they host Heppner.
MAC-HI 70, PRESCOTT 53 — Alexis Pio scored a team-high 20 points to lead the Pioneers to a nonleague win at Prescott, Washington.
Deraegan Stephens followed with 19 points.
Mac-Hi (10-6, 1-1 GOL) continues the Greater Oregon League at home against Ontario on Saturday.
ARLIGNTON 59, ECHO 41 — Echo is now on a three-game skid after a Big Sky League road loss on Tuesday.
The Cougars (2-14, 1-7 BSL) continue league play on Saturday at home against Sherman.
Boys wrestling
BAKER 53, MAC-HI 21 — Patton Wright won by fall at 195 lbs. and Alex Doherty won by fall at 285, but the Pioneers were no match for the visiting Baker Bulldogs in a Greater Oregon League match on Tuesday.
The loss included two forfeits at the 182 and 160 categories.
Mac-Hi will travel to Redmond on Saturday to compete in the Oregon Classic.
