The Pioneers scored their season’s first Greater Oregon League victory after topping La Grande 50-37 on Friday.
Mac-Hi coach Jordan Poynor left a “very excited” coach after the game — it was their first win over La Grande in almost 20 years.
“What a game that was played tonight,” he said. “The guys really came to play, and played hard.”
Dareagan Stevens led the way for the Pioneers, pouring in a team-high 24 points.
Mac-Hi (9-6, 1-1 GOL) will travel to Prescott, Washington, for a nonleague matchup on Tuesday.
Boys hoops
UNION 61, STANFIELD 59 — Hugo Hernandez hit a 3-pointer in the game’s final seconds, but it wouldn’t be enough to save Stanfield from their third Blue Mountain Conference loss.
As a team, the Tigers posted 51 rebounds, with 28 offensive, but shot just 9 of 21 at the line.
Hernandez led the team with 16 points and seven rebounds. Elias Esquivel had 12 points, 11 rebounds, and four assists, and Mario Sanchez added 11 points and nine rebounds.
Stanfield (4-11, 1-3 BMC) will host Enterprise on Saturday.
BURNS 55, UMATILLA 51 — Umatilla was turned away on the road for their first Eastern Oregon League loss on Friday.
The Vikings (12-3, 1-1) return home to face Nyssa on Jan. 18.
HEPPNER 68, ENTERPRISE 31 — The Mustangs remain unbeaten in the Blue Mountain Conference after shooting past the Outlaws for a home victory on Friday.
Trent Smith scored 19 points and hit 5 of 6 at the line to lead the way for Heppner. Justin McAninch added 10 points of his own.
Heppner (10-6, 4-0 BMC) will host Union on Saturday.
PILOT ROCK 52, WESTON-MCEWEN 41 — Pilot Rock scored a home victory for its first Blue Mountain Conference win on Friday.
Riley Waggoner and Christian Haskell had 11 points each for the Rockets. Stockton Hoffman led the TigerScots with 14, and Blair Rudolph had 12.
Pilot Rock (2-12, 1-4 BMC) hosts Riverside in a nonleague game on Tuesday. Weston-McEwen (4-11, 2-2 BMC) hosts Grant Union on Saturday.
NIXYAAWII 68, COVE 18 — Nixyaawii are now 3-0 in the Old Oregon League after a blowout on Cove’s court.
The Golden Eagles held their host under 10 points per quarter, outscoring them 16-3 in the first, 18-2 in the second, 24-4 in the third, and 10-9 in the fourth to remain undefeated in the league.
Tyasin Burns scored a team-high 16 points for Nixyaawii (13-1, 3-0 OOL). They’ll travel to Helix on Saturday.
MITCHELL/SPRAY 59, IONE 55 — The Eagles outscored the Cardinals 14-8 in the fourth quarter to hold on for a home win Friday night in Big Sky League play.
Ione (1-13, 0-7) got 25 points and 16 rebounds from Hunter Padberg. Johannes Emmerich led M/S with 20 points.
The Cardinals will host Horizon Christian in a league game Saturday.
IMBLER 44, HELIX 28 — The Grizzlies fell to 0-3 in Old Oregon League play after a home loss to the Panthers.
The Grizzlies (4-9, 0-3) will host league-leading Nixyaawii on Saturday.
SOUTH WASCO CO. 41, ECHO 31 — The Cougars were no match for the host Redsides in a Big Sky League matchup.
Echo (2-12, 1-5) will host Condon/Wheeler on Saturday.
Girls hoops
IMBLER 41, HELIX 37 — The Grizzlies dropped their third consecutive Old Oregon League match in a tight home game to the Panthers on Friday.
Helix took a 19-12 lead at the half, but a messy third quarter allowed Imbler to outscore the Grizzlies 16-3.
Annie Wood led Helix with 15 points, including three 3-pointers. Arianna Krol added nine points.
The Grizzlies (3-10, 0-3 OOL) will host Nixyaawii on Saturday.
NIXYAAWII 48, COVE 35 — The Golden Eagles won their first Old Oregon League game Friday with a road victory over the Leopards.
Nixyaawii (8-6 overall, 1-2 OOL) will play at Helix on Saturday in an OOL matchup.
IONE 49, MITCHELL/SPRAY 14 — Even with two players down, the Cardinals cruised past Mitchell/Spray to remain undefeated in Big Sky League play.
Tresslyn McCurry and Marie Chretien were out because of illness and injury, but coach Nathan Heideman said the game was “still an easy win.” He expects both players to return to the court next week.
Jessica Medina led the Cardinals with 16 points. Ione (11-2, 6-0 BSL) will host South Wasco County on Jan. 18.
BURNS 66, UMATILLA 40 — The Vikings dropped to 0-2 in Eastern Oregon League play after the Hilanders turned them away on the road.
Umatilla (2-13, 0-2 EOL) will host Nyssa on Jan. 18.
HEPPNER 64, ENTERPRISE 61 (OT) — The Mustangs edged the Outlaws in overtime for a home victory Friday, and their third Blue Mountain Conference win.
Syndey Wilson posted a game-high 30 points for the Mustangs, and Jacee Currin had 13.
Heppner (11-5, 3-1 BMC) will host Union on Saturday.
SOUTH WASCO COUNTY 62, ECHO 35 — The Cougars dropped their second Big Sky League game on the road Friday night.
Echo (5-8, 3-2 BSL) will host Condon/Wheeler on Saturday.
PILOT ROCK 48, WESTON-MCEWEN 36 — The Rockets ended a three-game skid after an “amazing” home victory over the TigerScots.
“This game was way more complete for us than we’ve been seeing recently,” Pilot Rock coach Dan Deist said. “I told the girls, ‘You just gotta keep fighting.’ This one helped to get them turned around again.”
Grace Austin posted 18 points and 17 rebounds for the Rockets. Katie Vescio led the TigerScots with 21 points.
Pilot Rock (7-7, 1-4 BMC) will host Riverside in a nonleague game on Tuesday. Weston-McEwen (5-9, 0-4 BMC) plays Grant Union at home on Saturday.
UNION 59, STANFIELD 35 — Stanfield fell to 2-2 in the Blue Mountain Conference after a Friday road loss to Union.
Kendra Hart had a team-high 20 points for the Tigers (8-7, 2-2 BMC), who will host Enterprise in league play on Saturday.
