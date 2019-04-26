It was a good day to be a Buck at Pendleton’s Buck Track Classic.
On Friday, Pendleton took home a healthy collection of first-place medals, many of which were earned by junior Lane Maher.
Maher took first in the men’s 110-meter hurdles, clocking in at 15.03 seconds. Teammate Mathias Patrick finished just a second later to claim the No. 2 spot.
Maher also won first in the 300-meter hurdles, finishing at 40.66 seconds. Riverside freshman Marco Landeros set a personal record in the same event, clocking in at 44.02 seconds and taking fifth place.
Bucks senior Shawn Yeager tied for first place with Umatilla’s Julian Gutierrez in the high jump event. Both athletes cleared 5-10.
Pendleton senior Everett Willard took first in the shot put event with a toss of 40-08. Junior Redmond O’Hanlon was the second place recipient at 39-00.50.
In the triple jump, it was Pendleton junior Edwin Linaries who took first with his personal-best 43-09 mark. Sophomore Zaanan Bane set a personal record at 41-04.50, good enough for third place.
In the 200-meter dash, Aaron Luke of Pendleton set a season record at 23.41 seconds, earning second place. Riverside’s Johan Pena set a personal record at 24.17, and took seventh. Umatilla’s Arrik Russell took eighth with his personal-best 24.26.
The Vikings got a first-place finish from senior Zayne Troeger, who set a season record in the 800-meter with his 2:01.89 finish. Junior Mark Quinnonez set a personal record in the discus, clearing 125-10 and taking home another first-place win for Umatilla.
Senior Elisabeth House earned the Bucks even more first-place accolades with her personal-best 48.05 finish in the women’s 300-meter hurdles. Weston-McEwen’s Bryce Thul placed third in the event with a 49.47 personal record. Umatilla’s Abigail Cardenas also set a PR with her fourth-place, 49.48-finish.
Cardenas took second in the 100-meter hurdles, clocking in at 17.69 seconds. Ione senior Laura Ayala set a season record with her 17.74 third place effort.
Pendleton got second-place finishes from freshman Muriel Hoisington, who set a 1:02.88 personal record in the 400-meter dash, and their 4x100 relay team (Hoisington, House, Regina Thede, and Emma House), who placed second at 53.06.
Umatilla sophomore Chantal Lemus earned two first-place honors with her PR in the the shot put (33-01) and the discus (104-05; another PR). Junior Tymesha Douglas won first for the Vikings in the triple jump, clearing 31-06.25. Lemus took third at 30-08.50.
Weston-McEwen’s Katie Vescio tied for first with Thede in the pole vault. Both cleared 8 feet. The TigerScots got another first-place award from junior Ellie Scheibner, who set a season record in the long jump at 16-07.
The Pendleton boys took second place in team scoring, posting 281.32 points. The Buckaroo girls claimed first at 204 points — 52 points better than the second-place winners from Enterprise.
Baseball
ENTERPRISE/JOSEPH 12-11, RIVERSIDE 2-3 — The Pirates remain winless in the Eastern Oregon League after Friday’s doubleheader loss at Enterprise.
In game two, AJ Cemore gave up eight runs on five hits over three innings, and couldn’t manage a strikeout. Francisco Baraja finished the game and struck out two, but gave up three more runs.
Riverside (2-12, 0-7 EOL) hosts Irrigon on Tuesday.
PILOT ROCK/NIXYAAWII/UKIAH 9-9, BURNS/CRANE 5-11 — The Rockets lost a home heartbreaker to split with Burns/Crane in a nonleague doubleheader on Friday.
Game two was tied at 9-9 at the top of the seventh when Burns’ Devon Smith was walked, driving in a run.
The Rockets (10-4, 7-2 BMC) host Grant Union/Prairie City on Tuesday to resume Blue Mountain Conference play.
IRRIGON 22-16, NYSSA 2-2 (5) — The Knights knocked down two more Eastern Oregon League victories on Friday with two five-inning blowouts against their Nyssa hosts.
Zack Henrichs collected seven strikeouts across three innings on Irrigon’s mound during game one, and went 2 for 3 with three runs and two RBIs. Mathew Moreno also hit 2 for 3, and scored four runs and an RBI.
The Knights scored 10 runs in the top of the first in game two and buried Nyssa early.
Irrigon (14-3, 6-1 EOL) travels to Riverside on Tuesday.
VALE 11-17, UMATILLA 2-1 — The Vikings were handed two more Eastern Oregon League losses on Friday, falling twice to Vale on the road.
Umatilla (1-10, 1-7 EOL) hosst Joseph for another league doubleheader on Friday.
Softball
HERMISTON 10-17, WALLA WALLA 8-7 — The No. 2 Bulldogs made quick work of their Walla Walla visitors on Friday afternoon, knocking down a pair of Mid-Columbia Conference victories.
Janelle Almaguer scattered eight Walla Walla runs over 12 hits, but the Bulldogs scored a run at the bottom of the fourth inning to break an 8-8 tie and stay ahead for good.
Even though Hermiston gave up five runs in the fourth inning of game two, they collected 13 hits to down the Knights once again. Pulling away for the long haul in the second inning, Kalei Smith drew a walk to score a run, Samantha Atilano hit an RBI-single, Ashley Cameron a two RBI-double, and Bailee Noland grounded out, scoring a run to aid in a five-run affair.
Hermiston (12-4, 10-4 MCC) Southridge and Lake City are in Richland today starting at 10:30 a.m.
VALE 13-17, UMATILLA 0-2 (5) — Umatilla couldn’t hold up against their Vale hosts, who handed them two Eastern Oregon League losses on Friday.
“We put together some hits,” said Umatilla coach Erick Olson, “but we walked way too many batters over the course of the day.”
Up next, the Vikings will host Stanfield/Echo in a charity softball game benefitting the Hermiston-based Sisters Influencing Survivorship charity. Proceeds from the game will help the charity support cancer survivors.
Both teams will auction off special uniforms to support the cause, starting at $15 per uniform. Fans can also give a donation before being seated. A recognition in honor of local survivors will be held at 3:45 p.m., and first pitch is at 4 p.m.
GRANT UNION/PRAIRIE CITY 14-14, STANFIELD/ECHO 4-1 — On Friday, the Cougars took home a pair of Big Sky League losses against Grant Union.
Stanfield/Echo (9-5, 2-5 BSL) host Heppner/Ione for a doubleheader today at 11 a.m.
Girls tennis
HERMISTON AT THE CAPITAL INVITE — In Boise, the Hermiston girls saw two 3-0 singles sweeps from two players.
Alyssa Perkins and Cydney Lind were both untouchable in singles action. Addie Caplinger also won in a No. 1 singles contest, 2-1.
“It was a good day for our tennis team,” said coach Jason Sivey. “There is a lot of very good competition at this tournament, and we performed well.”
The Bulldogs will continue forth in the 36-school tournament today.
