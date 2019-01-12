Heppner dominated the second quarter to claim their home game on Saturday.
The Mustangs turned Union away 73-52. They remain unbeaten in the Blue Mountain Conference, and are holding onto the league's top spot.
While things were tight to start, Heppner made a 16-5 run over visiting Union to put the game away before the second half.
Logan Burright paved the way for Heppner with 17 points and five rebounds. Tyler Carter was close behind with 16 points and eight rebounds.
The Mustangs (11-6, 5-0 BMC) continue the league at Pilot Rock on Friday.
STANFIELD 39, ENTERPRISE 34 — Mario Sanchez posted nine points and seven rebounds to lead Stanfield to a Blue Mountain Conference win on Saturday.
The home victory came after a four-game skid. Stanfield trailed until a fourth quarter rally that edged them past Enterprise.
"There wasn't a lot of offense in this game," said Tigers coach Devin Bailey. "That's why it was pretty close. It was good to win and break that losing streak."
Fernando Ramirez added seven points and 10 rebounds, and Elias Esquivel had six points and eight rebounds.
Stanfield (5-11, 2-3 BMC) continue the league on Friday at Grant Union.
GRANT UNION 62, WESTON-MCEWEN 57 — Weston-McEwen dropped a Blue Mountain Conference match at home on Saturday.
Stockton Hoffman sunk 26 points to lead the TigerScots, and Theo White added 15 of his own.
Weston-McEwen (4-12, 2-3 BMC) host Union on Friday.
HORIZON CHRISTIAN 52, IONE 33 — Ione are still in search of a league win after a home loss to Horizon Christian on Saturday.
The Cardinals stumbled in quarter two as Horizon Christian outscored them 20-3 to claim the game early on.
Hunter Padberg had 16 points and seven rebounds to lead Ione (1-14, 0-8 BSL). They'll host South Wasco County on Friday.
CONDON/WHEELER 59, ECHO 42 — The Condon/Wheeler Knights improved to 5-3 in the Big Sky League after handing Echo a home loss on Saturday.
Braden Carnine and Cooper Johnson each hit 16 points for the Knights to lead the team to victory.
Devan Craig and Braeden MacPherson had 11 points each for the Cougars, and MacPherson shot 5 of 5 from the field.
The Knights (10-5, 5-3 BSL) travel to Horizon Christian on Friday, and Echo (2-13, 1-6 BSL) hit the road to Arlington on Tuesday.
Girls hoops
ENTERPRISE 53, STANFIELD 43 — Nyah Tejeda had a team-high 15 points, but it wasn't enough to save Stanfield (8-8, 2-3 BMC) from a league loss on Saturday.
The Tigers will travel to Grant Union on Friday for another Blue Mountain matchup.
UNION 44, HEPPNER 43 — Heppner brought the game within one point of the lead in the final quarter of their Saturday home game with a 14-10 run over Union, but it couldn't save them from a loss.
Syndey Wilson sunk 15 points nine rebounds to lead the Mustangs, while Jacee Currin added 12 points, eight rebounds, and four assists.
Heppner (11-6, 3-2 BMC) will hit the road to Pilot Rock on Friday.
ECHO 49, CONDON/WHEELER 27 — Echo cruised to 4-2 in the Big Sky League after a home win over Condon/Wheeler on Saturday.
Tylene Skillman hit a team-high 20 points for Echo, and Faith McCarty added 13. The Knights were led by Megan Aamodt with 12 points.
Echo (6-8, 4-2 BSL) travel to Arlington for a Tuesday league game. Condon/Wheeler will host Sherman on Friday.
GRANT UNION 57, WESTON-MCEWEN 33 — Weston-McEwen dropped their fifth straight Blue Mountain Conference loss after falling at home on Saturday.
Katie Vescio scored 21 of the TigerScots' 33 points to lead the way.
"Grant Union are really good shooters," said TigerScots coach Mike Giusti. "But our kids really hung in there and caused them some trouble."
Weston-McEwen (5-11, 0-5 BMC) will host Union on Friday.
