HEPPNER — Heppner shot just 23 percent from the floor, but the Mustangs were able to hold on for a 41-33 Blue Mountain Conference home win Friday over Weston-McEwen.
The TigerScots trailed just 20-13 at the half, but Mustangs gave themselves a little breathing room in the third with a 9-5 run for a 29-18 lead.
Sydney Wilson led the Mustangs (13-8, 6-6 BMC) with 11 points, 11 rebounds and four steals, while ZaBrena Masterson added nine points and 11 rebounds, and Madelyn Nichols six points and eight steals.
Cloe Davis had a game-high 13 points for the TigerScots (2-21, 0-12 BMC), which finished winless in conference play. Trinity Hearn added eight points, while Charli King had six points and eight steals.
The Mustangs will play Grant Union at 6 p.m. on Friday in the BMC district tournament at the Pendleton Convention Center.
Girls basketball
GRANT UNION 56, STANFIELD 49 — The Prospectors got a game-high 15 points from senior Baylee Combs as Stanfield closed their regular season with a road loss on Friday evening.
Savannah Sharp led the Tigers (18-6, 8-4 BMC) with 12 points on the night.
Stanfield will play Enterprise in the first round of the Blue Mountain Conference district tournament at the Pendleton Convention Center on Friday at 1 p.m.
ENTERPRISE 58, PILOT ROCK 31 — The Rockets finished their Blue Mountain Conference season with a home loss to the Outlaws.
Lillie Brewer led Pilot Rock (6-17, 2-10 BMC) with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
UMATILLA 32, RIVERSIDE 28 (OT) — Taylor Durfey and Brooklynn Smith each had nine points as the Vikings worked overtime to beat the visiting Pirates.
Devina Monreal scored five of her eight points in overtime for Umatilla (7-17, 3-7 EOL).
Jasmin Lopez had a game-high 10 points for Riverside (5-17, 3-7 EOL).
PINE EAGLE 41, HELIX 31 — The Grizzlies fell to an 11-game skid after a road loss to Pine Eagle on Friday.
Helix (8-11, 0-11 OOL) close out Old Oregon League action on Saturday at home against Wallowa. Game time is at 4 p.m.
Boys basketball
IONE/ARLINGTON 58, HORIZON CHRISTIAN 47 — Jace Troutman recorded a double-double with 22 points and 10 rebounds as the Cardinals closed their regular season with a Big Sky League road win on Friday.
“We played with a lot more energy (than yesterday),” Ione/Arlington head coach Dennis Stefani said. “We got minutes for everyone. It was good to see. They looked like a team ready for the district tournament.”
The second-ranked Cardinals (18-6, 10-4 BSL) will play Dufur at the Big Sky League district tournament in Madras on Friday at 4:30 p.m.
NIXYAAWII 69, ELGIN 38 — The Old Oregon League’s top-ranked Golden Eagles wasted no time taking charge over their Elgin visitors on Friday, closing their regular season’s final home game with victory on Friday night.
Nixyaawii (20-4, 11-0 OOL) wraps up the regular season with a road game against Joseph at Madras. Game time is at 4:45 p.m.
PILOT ROCK 60, ENTERPRISE 47 — The Rockets closed their season with a Blue Mountain Conference home win on Friday night.
Jimmy Jones was one of five Rockets to score during the night, leading the team with 22 points — 16 of which came in the third quarter.
Pilot Rock will compete in the Blue Mountain Conference district tournament at the Pendleton Convention Center on Friday.
GRANT UNION 70, STANFIELD 54 — Uriel Carrillo poured in 27 points to lead Stanfield, but the Tigers fell in a back-and-forth, regular season-closing road contest on Friday.
“We fought hard. The score doesn’t really do the game justice,” Tigers coach Devin Bailey said. “It was a back-and-forth juggernaut game for the most part, we just kind of let go at the end.”
Stanfield (12-11, 6-5 BMC) will face Union at the Blue Mountain Conference district tournament at the Pendleton Convention Center on Friday at 2:45 p.m.
HEPPNER 73, WESTON-MCEWEN 48 — Mason Lehman had 20 points and four rebounds, and Jayden Wilson added 14 points as the Mustangs ran away with a Blue Mountain Conference home win over the TigerScots.
Heppner (13-9, 8-4 BMC) led 16-10 after the first quarter, and continued to pour in the points from there.
Brock Hisler added 11 points and eight rebounds for the Mustangs, who also got six rebounds from Kellen Grant.
Theo White led the TigerScots with 15 points and 14 rebounds.
Heppner will play Pilot Rock at 2:45 p.m. Friday in the BMC district tournament at the Pendleton Convention Center.
UMATILLA 32, RIVERSIDE 31 — Andrew Earl scored with 21 seconds remaining, and the host Vikings held onto the the Pirates in Eastern Oregon League Play.
Oscar Campos led the Vikings (7-3, 14-10) with 11 points and and eight rebounds, while Jose Medina added six points.
Johan Pena led Riverside (4-6, 13-10 with 19 points, including eight in the fourth quarter.
PINE EAGLE 72, HELIX 25 — The Grizzles were no match for the Old Oregon League’s fifth-ranked Pine Eagle, who took them down on the road Friday night.
Helix (5-17, 0-11 OOL) return home to close the regular season against Wallowa on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.
