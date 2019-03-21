Heppner is making it a habit to put some distance between themselves and their opponents.
On Thursday afternoon, the Mustangs traveled to Umatilla turf and took home a 25-14 nonleague win.
Freshman Kylie Boor led the charge, going 4 for 6 at the plate and scoring five runs. Sophomore Sydney Wilson followed with a 2 for 6 record, a triple, and five runs.
Sophomore Eva Martin may have gone 0 for 3 at bat, but was walked twice and hit once to help her post four runs.
For the Vikings, senior Alex Ford was 3 for 5 with three RBIs and a run. Christy Macias was 2 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs. Pitcher Kiersten Holz struck out 11, but gave up 12 hits.
"Our pitching was good today," said Umatilla coach Erick Olson. "(Kiersten) has only pitched two games so far, but she's already struck out 23."
The score was tied at 7-7 in the third inning, but Heppner scored six runs in the fourth to stay ahead.
"Heppner's a good team," Olson said. "They took advantage of the mistakes we made."
Heppner (2-0) hosts Knappa on Thursday, and Umatilla (1-1) will compete at the Seaside Tournament starting on Friday, March 29, with a game against Astoria.
Softball
ECHO/STANFIELD 10-17, SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN (WA) 0-1 — After their season opener earlier this week, coach Janice Scott told the Cougars that they needed to get the bats going.
"Today, they did just that," she said.
In game one of Thursday's home doubleheader, Kendra Hart was 2-4 with three runs and two RBIs, and Lyndzee Keltz was 2-3 with three runs. Hart also threw 14 strikeouts and didn't walk any players.
In game two, Hart was 4-4 with three runs, including an inside-the-park home run, and one RBI. Megan Wampler was 2-3 with two runs, two RBIs, and an inside-the-park home run.
Jennifer Flores was 1-2 with two runs and and a four-RBI triple.
The Cougars (3-0) host Bonanza for a doubleheader next Thursday.
IRRIGON 22-25, STEVENSON (WA) 1-4 — The Knights nabbed their first wins of the season at Thursday's doubleheader in Stevenson.
Irrigon (2-2) hosts Knappa on Wednesday for two more back-to-back games.
Baseball
TRI-CITY PREP 11, WESTON-MCEWEN 1 — The TigerScots' only run of the night would come from Ethan Ezell at the top of the third, but Tri-City Prep had already run in seven to claim the game early on.
The hosting Jaguars got 11 runs on 13 hits, while Weston-McEwen hit just six.
The TigerScots (0-1) play a doubleheader on Saturday at Central Linn. Game time is at 1 p.m.
STEVENSON (WA) 14-1, IRRIGON 0-5 — Irrigon split their doubleheader at Stevenson on Thursday.
The Knights (2-1) return home to host Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii/Ukiah on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Boys tennis
KENNEWICK 4, HERMISTON 3 — Kennewick barely got the best of the Bulldogs in their Mid-Columbia Conference debut on Thursday afternoon.
Hermiston's only singles win came from a 6-3, 7-5 performance from Miguel Salvador.
Matt Eckhardt and Trent Pitney dropped their first doubles set 7-5, but won the second set and the tiebreaker 6-3.
Hayden Cissna and Jaiden Ruloph dropped both of their singles matches, but paired for a 6-1, 6-1 doubles win.
The Bulldogs travel to Eisenhower on Saturday.
WESTON-MCEWEN 4, MAC-HI 1 — In Milton-Freewater, the TigerScots won all three of their singles matches, and dropped just one doubles match to their Mac-Hi hosts.
Lebraun Albert, Noah Kelly, and Alex Wood all got singles wins for Weston-McEwen. Rolando Castillo and Christopher Garcia of Mac-Hi shut out Harry Shaul and Elijah Kelly 8-0 in a doubles contest.
Girls tennis
HERMISTON 5, KENNEWICK 2 — The Bulldogs swept all three of their doubles matches on the way to a road victory at Kennewick on Thursday.
In singles, Alyssa Perkins and Cydney Lind both got wins over their Lions hosts.
Hermiston visits Eisenhower on Thursday at 11 a.m.
MAC-HI 4, WESTON-MCEWEN 1 — Daisy Alvarez, Jessica Hernandez, and Leslie Diaz made easy work of the visiting TigerScots in Thursday's singles matches, and Sarah Odman and Jadie Jackson won their doubles 8-5.
Weston-McEwen's only win came from the doubles pairing of Emma Olson and Cloe Davis.
