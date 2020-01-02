ATHENA — The Heppner girls posted a game-best 20 points in the first quarter and held their Weston-McEwen hosts to eight points or fewer per quarter as they knocked down a 51-29 win to open Blue Mountain Conference basketball action on Friday.
Sydney Wilson led the Mustangs with 26 points on the night, shot 10-for-15 inside the arc, and 3-for-5 from beyond to aid in the win. Madison Ashbeck followed with 10, and ZaBrena Masterson nine.
The TigerScots got 12 points from Trinity Hearn, but could only manage seven points for the first, second, and fourth quarters, and eight in the third. They outscored the Mustangs 7-6 in the final eight minutes, but could not overcome their early deficit.
Heppner (7-2, 1-0 BMC) hosts Irrigon in nonleague play Saturday at 4 p.m. Meanwhile, Weston-McEwen (1-10, 0-1 BMC) will visit Imbler for a nonleague game.
Girls hoops
ECHO 53, DUFUR 48 — Faith McCarty scored a team-best 15 points, and Sydney Bracher and Tylene Skillman each had 11 as the Cougars escaped Dufur for a Big Sky League-opening home win on Friday.
Echo (7-4, 1-0 BSL) visits South Wasco County on Saturday at 2 p.m.
MAC-HI 42, CASCADE 41 — The Pioneers (7-6) clinched a seesaw contest over the Cougars at the second day of the Banks Winter Shootout Tournament on Friday.
Leading 42-39 with 13 seconds left to play, the Pioneers made a crucial defensive stop to hold on for their third win in the last five games.
Mac-Hi will challenge Molalla in their final showing on the tournament Saturday at 2 p.m.
STANFIELD 46, GRANT UNION 19 — A 14-2 run in the third quarter sealed a Blue Mountain Conference-opening home victory as Stanfield swiftly defeated the visiting Prospectors on Friday.
Nyah Tejeda posted a team-best 14 points to lead the Tigers (10-2), while Kendra Hart had 12 and Maggie Sharp 11.
Stanfield will travel to Pilot Rock on Saturday for a 4 p.m. tip-off.
SOUTH WASCO COUNTY 48, IONE/ARLINGTON 46 — The Cardinals dropped their Big Sky League opener at home in overtime on Friday.
Ione/Arlington led by four with one minute left in regular play, but the Redsides held them off down the stretch.
Hailey Heideman finished with 11 points, six rebounds, and five steals. Jessica Medina posted 11 points and chipped in four steals.
The Cardinals (6-3, 1-0 BSL) travel to Dufur on Saturday at 2 p.m.
HELIX 46, MAC-HI (JV) 12 — The Grizzlies trailed 3-0 after the first quarter, then outscored Mac-Hi’s JV squad 46-9 across three quarters for a nonleague road win on Friday.
Kaylee Cope led Helix with 16 points, and Kyleen Stahancyk had eight. Mac-Hi’s Ivonne Lopez posted five points to lead the Pioneers.
Helix (7-3) will host Riverside’s JV team on Saturday at 1 p.m.
ENTERPRISE 55, PILOT ROCK 22 — The Rockets were no match for Enterprise in Friday’s Blue Mountain Conference opener, suffering a road loss on Friday evening.
Emily Lambert led the Rockets with eight points and 14 rebounds. Pilot Rock (4-7, 0-1 BMC) hosts Stanfield on Saturday at 4 p.m.
RIVERVIEW (Washington) 38, RIVERSIDE 30 — The Pirates (1-11) dropped a close nonleague game at home on Friday night.
Jasmin Lopez led Riverside with 11 points.
“We were right there with them,” Riverside head coach Clair Costello said, “then we turned it over and missed a couple lay-ins. We weren’t physical enough. We got a little tired at the end.”
The Pirates will host Lyle on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Boys hoops
HEPPNER 56, WESTON-MCEWEN 44 — Jackson Lehman scored 15 points, and Mason Lehman 10 as the Mustangs made off with a road win to ring in Blue Mountain Conference play on Friday.
The TigerScots got a game-high 16 points from Blair Rudolph, and 12 from Blane Peal.
Heppner (5-5, 1-0 BMC) hosts Irrigon on Saturday for a nonleague matchup at 5:30 p.m. Weston-McEwen (2-9, 0-1 BMC) will visit Imbler for a nonleague game at 5:30 p.m.
GRANT UNION 65, STANFIELD 51 — The Tigers stayed close for three quarters, but could not match the offensive power of the Prospectors’ Tristan Morris, who poured in 26 points to defeat Stanfield in Friday’s Blue Mountain Conference opener at Grant Union.
“We knew (about Morris) coming in,” Stanfield head coach Devin Bailey said, “and we actually did really well against him. We had a lapse in the third quarter, and it went from a three-point game to a 10-point game real quick.”
Rene Sanchez led Stanfield (5-7, 0-1 BMC) with 12 points, while Sam Kerns had 10, and Uriel Carrillo eight.
The Tigers travel to Pilot Rock on Saturday for a 5:30 p.m. conference tip-off.
ENTERPRISE 67, PILOT ROCK 64 — The Rockets saw their 10-game streak snap as they suffered a road loss to open Blue Mountain Conference action on Friday night.
Austin Drake led Pilot Rock with 18 points in their season’s first loss. Payton Thurmond added 15.
Pilot Rock (10-1, 0-1 BMC) will host Stanfield on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.
NEWPORT 53, MAC-HI 51 — The Pioneers opened the Roby’s Invitational with a narrow loss at Tillamook on Friday.
Mac-Hi (6-5) will face Estacada on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. in the final day of the tournament.
DUFUR 60, ECHO 22 — The Cougars opened Big Sky League play with a home loss on Friday night.
Mason Murdock and Cameron Skinner each had six points to lead Echo (0-10, 0-1 BSL). The Cougars will travel to South Wasco County on Saturday for a 3:30 p.m. BSL contest.
OREGON EPISCOPAL 57, UMATILLA 47 — Andrew Earl scored a team-high 25 points and grabbed five rebounds, but the Vikings could not escape Oregon Episcopal in the second day of Salem’s Crusader Classic New Year’s Invitational on Friday.
Umatilla (6-6) will play St. Paul to close the tournament on Saturday at 10:30 a.m.
RIVERVIEW (Washington) 56, RIVERSIDE 37 — Riverview handed the Pirates a nonleague home loss on Friday night.
Riverside got a team-best 11 points from Juan Reyna, and nine more from Johan Pena.
The Pirates (8-4) host Lyle on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
