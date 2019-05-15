Heppner/Ione ran in seven in the bottom of the second inning on the way to a five inning 11-1 defeat of their Stanfield/Echo hosts on Wednesday in a Blue Mountain Conference game.
Kason Cimmiyotti had a game-high three RBIs in the second inning, and Zaiber Glover and Hayden Hyatt each posted two. Hyatt pitched for five innings and tallied eight strikeouts, giving up just four hits along the way.
Hunter Padberg hit a perfect 2-for-2 at bat, scoring two runs.
Javon Curiel was the only Tiger to score. On Stanfield’s mound, Jayden Sanchez surrendered seven runs on seven hits and two walks.
The second game was left unfinished due to rain. The Mustangs were ahead 12-3 in the top of the fourth.
Boys tennis
HERMISTON AT MCC CHAMPIONSHIPS — Hayden Cissna opened Saturday’s 3A Mid-Columiba Conference championships with a 6-0, 6-0 sweep of Kennewick’s Matthew Lin. He then defeated Taylor Forbes of Kamiakin 6-0, 6-1.
Cissna advanced to Monday’s semifinals, where he lost to Kennewick’s Jackson Clary.
Hermiston’s Jaiden Ruloph beat Kennewick’s Hunter Schwartz in two 6-2 sets, then lost to Kamiakin’s Blake Linde, 6-1, 6-1 in a consolation match. Ruloph fell to Ryan Gavino of Southridge to take fourth place in the tournament — one spot away from a trip to districts.
