It didn’t take long for the Nixyaawii boys to show their stuff on Thursday night.
The Golden Eagles shot past their Pine Eagle hosts for an 82-23 Old Oregon League win.
“The kids were ready to go,” said coach Shane Rivera. “The effort was really there tonight.”
Nixyaawii outscored Pine Eagle 22-4 in the first quarter and never looked back. They held the Spartans to under 10 points per quarter.
“(Pine Eagle is) inexperienced, I think,” Rivera said. “It’s been a bit of a struggle for them all season.”
All 10 Nixyaawii players got time on the court and points on the board during the game. Mick Schimmel led with 17 points, Moses Moses added 15, and Dazon Sigo 13.
With a healthy lead, Rivera took his startling line out of the game for good with two minutes to go in the third quarter to give the rest of his team some varsity experience.
The Golden Eagles (18-2, 8-0 OOL) return home to face Helix on Friday.
Girls hoops
NIXYAAWII 46, PINE EAGLE 31 — Lark Moses knocked down 15 points to lead Nixyaawii to an Old Oregon League win over Pine Eagle on Thursday.
“We did a great job of rebounding tonight,” said coach Jeremy Maddern. “Our solid team defense was the key to our win.”
Ermia Butler chipped in eight points for Nixyaawii (10-9, 3-5 OOL), and Tristalynn Melton had seven. They’ll host Helix on Friday.
Wrestling
LA GRANDE 66, MAC-HI/WESTON-MCEWEN/HELIX 9 — La Grande registered six pins and took advantage of three forfeits en route to a 66-9 home victory over Mac-Hi/Weston-McEwen/Griswold on Thursday in a Greater Oregon League match.
Mac-Hi’s Isaac Wood won one of two matches for his team, earning a 7-1 decision over Coby Hibbert at 113 pounds.
Jakob Henshew picked up the second win at 132, pinning Logan Stubblefield in a time of 2 minutes, 46 seconds.
Both teams will compete in the 4A Special District 4 Tournament on Feb. 8-9 at Madras High School.
