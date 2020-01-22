MISSION — Mick Schimmel led five Nixyaawii players in double figures with 18 points Wednesday night in a 72-59 nonleague victory over White Swan.
“We led from the start, but they didn’t go away until late in the third quarter,” Golden Eagles coach Shane Rivera said. “They got down by 20, and chipped away a bit. It was a good game.”
The Golden Eagles led 20-11 after the first quarter, and 33-27 at the half. But a 19-12 run in the third quarter extended the lead.
Moses Moses added 16 points for Nixyaawii (12-4), while Shane Rivera added 15, Magi Moses 11 and Tyasin Burns 10.
Nixyaawii will play at Elgin at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
Boys basketball
IONE/ARLINGTON 63, PENDLETON JV 47 — Wesley Goad poured in 29 points and hauled down 11 rebounds to lead the Cardinals to a nonleague win over the host Bucks at Warburg Court.
“We got on them early, and if we would have rebounded better, they wouldn’t have gotten second-chance points,” I/A coach Dennis Stefani said. “It was enjoyable to play at a higher level and against a more physical team. It was good for our kids to see that.”
Hunter Padberg added 19 points for the Cardinals (12-3), who will host Horizon Christian at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Arlington High School.
Girls basketball
WHITE SWAN 40, NIXYAAWII 36 — The Golden Eagles had an eight-point lead in the second half, but once they went cold from the floor, the visiting Cougars rallied for the nonleague win.
“It was a close game and we kept with them,” Nixyaawii coach Jeremy Maddern said. “We led 19-16 at the half, then got the lead out to eight. It was a pretty good defensive game by both teams.”
Trista Melton led the Golden Eagles (6-8) with eight points, while Sophie Bronson and Adilia Hart each had six points.
Nixyaawii (6-8) will play at Elgin at 6 p.m. Friday.
DESALES 39, MAC-HI 26 — A cold shooting night derailed the Pioneers in their nonleague game against the Irish.
“We couldn’t shoot,” Mac-Hi coach Chris Bryant said. “They dared us to shoot and we couldn’t hit consistently enough. Just a mentality shift that is still taking place.”
Daniela Angel led Mac-Hi (8-10) with 12 points, while Emma Leber added six.
Freshman Morgan Thomas led the Irish with 12 points.
Mac-Hi will play at 6 p.m. Friday at La Grande.
BURNS 65, UMATILLA 26 — The Vikings fell to 1-1 in Eastern Oregon League play with a road loss to the Hilanders.
No other details were available.
Umatilla (5-11, 1-1 EOL) will host Nyssa at 6 p.m. Friday.
