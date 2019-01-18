In their strongest offensive game so far this season, the Nixyaawii boys crushed the visiting Elgin Huskies 106-34 in Old Oregon League play.
Senior guard Deven Barkley paved the way with 34 points for the Golden Eagles on Friday night. He posted three treys and 17 points in the first quarter alone.
“Everything was clicking tonight,” said coach Shane Rivera.
Quanah Picard chipped in 18 points, Mick Schimmel had 14, and Dazon Sigo had 13.
Nixyaawii (15-1, 5-0 OOL) remains the team to beat in the Old Oregon League. Their next challenger will be Joseph for a Saturday road game.
Boys hoops
SOUTH WASCO COUNTY 52, IONE 50 — Ione is still in need of a Big Sky League win after Friday’s narrow home loss.
Hunter Padberg, Taylor Rollins, and Jake Heideman each had 10 points to lead the Cardinals.
Ione (1-15, 0-9 BSL) travels to Sherman on Saturday.
SHERMAN 61, ECHO 29 — The Cougars are now on a four-game skid after a home loss to Sherman on Friday.
Braden MacPherson had seven points to lead Echo, while Jon Medrano and Cameron Scott each added six.
Echo (2-15, 1-8 BSL) travels to Dufur on Saturday to continue play in the Big Sky League play.
IRRIGON 56, BURNS 45 — The Knights ended a 10-game losing streak with a home victory over the No. 4-ranked Hilanders in Eastern Oregon League play.
Irrigon (7-10, 1-3 EOL) will host Nysa on Saturday.
HEPPNER 69, PILOT ROCK 57 — The Mustangs won their fifth consecutive game with a Blue Mountain Conference road win over the Rockets.
“We are telling the kids every day that we have a target on our backs,” Heppner coach Jeremy Rosenbaum said. “We will get everyone’s best game.”
Tyler Carter had a game-high 26 points and 13 rebounds for Heppner (12-6, 6-0 BMC), while Justin McAninch added 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Hunter Nichols 10 points.
Tanner Corwin led the Rockets (2-14, 1-5) with 17 points, while Peyton Thurman chipped in nine.
UNION 72, WESTON-MCEWEN 52 — The TigerScots suffered a home loss to fall to 2-4 in the Blue Mountain Conference on Friday.
But that didn’t stop Stockton Hoffman from having a stellar game — the junior posted 27 points to lead Weston-McEwen for the night.
The TigerScots (4-13, 2-4 BMC) travel to Heppner on Saturday.
RIVERSIDE 57, VALE 46 — Francisco Barajas poured in 18 points, with five 3-pointers, to lead Riverside to their third straight Eastern Oregon League victory on Friday.
Ramon Montes added 11 points and Johan Pena 10 during the home game.
The Pirates (8-9, 2-1 EOL) will host Burns on Saturday.
STANFIELD 68, GRANT UNION 52 — Elias Esquivel sunk 15 points for Stanfield’s Eastern Oregon League road win on Friday.
“It was a good team effort,” said coach Devil Bailey. “Hopefully we can keep riding this wave.”
Hugo Hernandez and Eduardo Nunez each posted 10 points. The Tigers had nine scoring players for the night.
Stanfield (6-11, 3-3 EOL) travels to Heppner on Friday.
Girls hoops
BURNS 53, IRRIGON 38 — Irrigon fell to 1-3 in the Eastern Oregon League after a Friday home loss.
The Knights were ahead 11-8 at the end of the first quarter, but Burns made a 21-10 run in the second to claim the game.
JaLay Burns posted 12 points and three steals to lead Irrigon, and Alyssa Luna had 10 points and eight rebounds. Ana Zacharias also added 10 points.
Irrigon (10-7, 1-3 EOL) hosts Nyssa on Saturday.
WALLOWA 42, HELIX 33 — Hannah Christman had a team-high 11 points, but it wasn’t enough to save Helix from a league loss on Friday.
Wallowa held off the Grizzlies for three quarters until Helix came back to claim the final quarter 11-6.
Helix (4-11, 1-4 OOL) travels to Powder Valley to continue play in the Old Oregon League on Saturday.
ECHO 49, SHERMAN 25 — Faith McCarty had a a game-high 18 points to drive Echo to their third straight Big Sky League victory on Friday night.
Rachel McCarty and Tylene Skillman added 10 points each for the Cougars (8-8, 6-2 BSL). They’ll hit the road to Dufur on Saturday.
IONE 49, SOUTH WASCO COUNTY 41 — The Cardinals improved to 7-0 in Big Sky League play with a home win over the Redsides.
Ione (12-2 overall), which has won nine games in a row, will play at Sherman County on Saturday.
VALE 48, RIVERSIDE 15 — It was a rough night for Riverside as the visiting Vale Vikings handed them their second Eastern Oregon League loss on Friday.
Megan Hegar, Alexis Villegas, Faith Rosen, and Brendy Avalos each had three points for the Pirates.
“Vale is very aggressive, and it showed tonight. They’re a very physical team,” said Pirates coach Clair Costello. “We just weren’t strong enough to play how we wanted to.”
Riverside (9-7, 1-2 EOL) hosts Burns on Saturday.
UNION 57, WESTON-MCEWEN 24 — Weston-McEwen has now entered a five-game skid after Union handed them a Blue Mountain Conference home loss on Friday.
Trinity Hearn had a team-high eight points and 11 rebounds for the TigerScots (5-12, 0-6 BMC) They’ll travel to Heppner on Saturday.
GRANT UNION 53, STANFIELD 47 — Stanfield was handed their third consecutive Blue Mountain Conference loss on the road on Friday night.
Nyah Tejeda had 16 points, and Kendra Hart added 13 of her own to lead the Tigers (8-9, 2-4 BMC). They’ll travel to Heppner on Friday, Jan. 25.
NIXYAAWII 38, ELGIN 34 — Lark Moses posted 17 points for Nixyaawii’s Old Oregon League home win on Friday.
Mackenzie Kiona followed with 11 points.
“I’m very pleased with the gritty performance from my team,” said coach Jeremy Maddern.
The Golden Eagles (9-7, 2-3 OOL) travel to Joseph on Saturday.
HEPPNER 58, PILOT ROCK 48 — Heppner improved to 4-2 in the Blue Mountain Conference after turning the visiting Rockets away on Friday.
Jacee Currin had a team-high 19 points for the Mustangs, and Sydney Wilson had 17.
Kate Evans and Breann Baleztena led Pilot Rock with six points each.
Heppner (12-6, 4-2 BMC) hosts Weston-McEwen on Saturday. Pilot Rock (7-9, 1-5 BMC) travels to Enterprise.
