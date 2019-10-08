PENDLETON — Tied a set a piece and down 20-14 in the third set to Helix, Nixyaawii needed a run from Allyson Maddern at the service line.
The junior delivered, rattling off eight in a row and adding to her stellar performance of 14 aces on the night.
Nixyaawii took the set, and eventually the match, beating Helix in four sets 25-13, 15-25, 26-24, 25-18.
Eagles coach Jeremy Maddern said the only lost set came when Nixyaawii served just around 50% on its attempts.
“They did a nice job of recovering,” Maddern said of his team. “They were mentally tougher today.”
Nixyaawii (2-10, 1-7) hosts Elgin on Thursday, while Helix (3-15, 2-7) returns home to host Joseph on Saturday.
Volleyball
IONE/ARLINGTON 3, MITCHELL/SPRAY 0 — Ione/Arlington showed up more prepared, coach Teren Humphrey said, sweeping Mitchell/Spray 25-15, 25-13, 25-16.
Emma Rietmann led the Cardinals with five kills and Eva Martin added 14 assists. Tresslyn McCurry and Megan Doherty combined for 10 aces in the win.
Ione/Arlington (7-6, 4-4) goes for its third straight Big Sky win in a row at home against Dufur on Thursday.
IRRIGON 3, RIVERSIDE 0 — Irrigon took care of Riverside on the road, sweeping the Pirates 25-4, 25-15, 25-13 in the Eastern Oregon League.
Pirates coach Marie Cain said her squad struggled to return Irrigon’s hard service attempts in the loss.
Lily Rockwell led Riverside with 13 digs.
Irrigon (12-10, 3-3) finishes the regular season with a four-match homestead that begins on Thursday against Umatilla. Riverside (4-15, 2-5) doesn’t play again until next Friday at home versus Vale.
MCLOUGHLIN 3, UMATILLA 0 — McLoughlin swept Umatilla 25-17, 25-21, 25-23 in a nonleague match.
Emma Leber and Abby Richwine shared the load for Mac-Hi, both tallying five kills each. Sydney Dibble had 16 digs while Jaycee Deal had 15.
The win has Pioneers coach Lucy Deal excited about the team’s progress.
“I continue to see these girls grow and it is so fun to be a part of this program and watch them develop into a team that plays together,” she said.
Mac-Hi (5-11, 0-3) returns to Greater Oregon League play at home against Ontario on Saturday. Umatilla (0-16, 0-6) plays at Irrigon in the Eastern Oregon League on Thursday.
Boys soccer
PRESCOTT 13, IRRIGON 1 — Irrigon was down a number of key players and only had one substitute to use off the bench, falling 13-1 at home to Prescott.
Marsco Rangel scored the Knights lone goal.
Irrigon (3-4, 2-3) plays at Riverside in more Eastern Oregon League action on Saturday.
HOOD RIVER VALLEY 3, PENDLETON 1 — Despite leading 1-0 at the half, Pendleton surrendered three goals in the second half and lost at home to Hood River Valley.
Jamie Medonza gave the Buckaroos the lead at the 15th minute. His goal was assisted by Juan Ortega. In the second, Pendleton just couldn’t match Hood River Valley’s intensity, Buckaroos coach Alex Erazo said.
But as Pendleton (3-4-1, 2-2) preps to travel to Ridgeview on Thursday, Erazo said the team is making strides.
“We’re getting closer to where we want to be,” he said.
Girls soccer
HOOD RIVER VALLEY 5, PENDLETON 0 — Pendleton couldn’t overcome possession and position issues that plagued them in the first half, losing 5-0 at Hood River Valley in Intermountain Conference play.
The Buckaroos let in four goals in the first half. In the second, coach Paul Parker and the team adjusted to better fill gaps in the center of its defense and contended for possession offensively at more opportune times. Ultimately, Pendleton gave up just one goal in the second half.
Pendleton (1-6, 1-2) hosts Riverside in another league game on Thursday.
HANFORD 5, HERMISTON 2 — With every Hermiston senior absent from the field on Tuesday due to injuries, coach Freddy Guizar saw the promise of next year’s roster.
“They stepped up,” he said of his team’s underclassmen. “It gave us a look at what next year is going to look like, without all of our seniors.”
Freshman forward Minnie Purves scored the Bulldogs’ first goal, and junior center mid Jayden Ray scored a penalty kick against the hosting Hanford Falcons.
Hermiston (6-4, 5-4 MCC) hosts Walla Walla at 7 p.m. on Thursday for another Mid-Columbia Conference matchup.
