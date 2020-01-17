MISSION — Nixyaawii scored more than 100 points for the second time in school history Friday, beating Cove 103-28 in an Old Oregon League matchup.
“It’s a big margin of win, but it carries more weight because it is a league game,” Nixyaawii coach Shane Rivera said. “Everyone played well, played good defense and shared the ball.”
Tyasin Burns scored 12 of his game-high 21 points in the first quarter as the Golden Eagles (9-2, 2-0 OOL) soared to a 35-6 lead.
Nixyaawii led 57-12 at the half as Cove had no answers for the hot shooting Golden Eagles.
Mick Schimmel added 19 points for Nixyaawii, while Magi Moses had 18 and Moses Moses and Shane Rivera 14 each.
Caden Hall led the Leopards (1-11, 0-2 OOL) with eight points.
Nixyaawii will play at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Wallowa.
Boys basketball
HEPPNER 57, ENTERPRISE 29 — Mason Lehman had a game-high 15 points, and Jayden Wilson added 12 points and five rebounds as the Mustangs trounced the visiting Outlaws in Blue Mountain Conference action.
Heppner (7-7, 2-2 BMC) outscored Enterprise 28-6 over the second and third quarters to pull away for good.
Brock Hisler added 10 points and four steals for the Mustangs, who will host Union at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
Foster Hobbs led the Outlaws with six points.
PILOT ROCK 72, GRANT UNION 59 — Rockets guard Jimmy Jones finished with a game-high 32 points, and had 13 steals, in a dominant Blue Mountain Conference win over the visiting Prospectors.
Tristan Morris had 17 points for Grant Union.
The Rockets (12-2, 2-2 BMC) will host Union at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
MITCHELL/SPRAY 55, ECHO 45 — A lackluster first half came back to haunt the Cougars in a Big Sky League matchup with the visiting Loggers.
Echo (0-15, 0-5 BSL) trailed 23-14 at the half and was not able to make up the difference in the second half of the game.
Javon Curiel had 14 points for the Cougars, who will play at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Horizon Christian in Hood River.
Freshman Carter Boise led M/S (7-4, 2-2 BSL) with a game-high 15 points.
IONE/ARLINGTON 65, CONDON/WHEELER 57 — Wesley Goad had 24 points, and Hunter Padberg recorded a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds, as the Cardinals claimed a Big Sky League home win on Friday.
“We never had a big lead,” Cardinals head coach Dennis Stefani said. “We had our chances, but we would let ‘em back into the game. Still, it’s good to get back in the win category.”
Ione/Arlington (11-3, 4-2 BSL) travels to Pendleton to play the Buckaroos’ JV team at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
IMBLER 39, HELIX 30 — The Grizzlies remained winless in Old Oregon League play after dropping a back-and-forth game to the host Panthers.
D’Artagnan Carlson scored a game-high 17 points for Helix (5-9, 0-3 OOL), which will host Elgin at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Jayce Burnette had a team-high 12 points to lead the Panthers.
Girls basketball
ENTERPRISE 51, HEPPNER 35 — Sydney Wilson had a game-high 14 points and five steals, but it wasn’t enough as the Outlaws picked up a Blue Mountain Conference road win.
The Mustangs (9-3, 2-1 BMC) trailed just 30-29 after three quarters, but a 21-6 run by Enterprise (10-1, 2-0 BMC) in the fourth quarter was the deciding factor.
Madison Ashbeck added eight points and eight rebounds for Heppner, which will host Union at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Ashlyn Gray led the Outlaws with 13 points, seven rebounds and six steals. Carsyn Miller also had 13 points.
GRANT UNION 41, PILOT ROCK 29 — The Prospectors handed the Rockets their sixth consecutive loss Friday night.
Lillie Brewer and Emily Lambert had nine points each for Pilot Rock in the Blue Mountain Conference matchup.
Baylee Combs led the Prospectors with a game-high 17 points.
The Rockets (4-9, 0-3 BMC) will host Union at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
IONE/ARLINGTON 57, CONDON/WHEELER 41 — The Cardinals evened out their Big Sky League record with a home win Friday over the Blue Devils at Arlington.
Eva Martin led the way with 18 points and seven rebounds, while Jessica Medina followed with 15 points, and Hailey Heideman 14.
Ione/Arlington (8-6, 3-3 BSL) travels to Pendleton to take on the Buckaroos’ JV team on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
NIXYAAWII 60, COVE 31 — The Golden Eagles used a 21-2 run in the fourth quarter to break away from the Leopards for good Friday night.
Trista Melton scored a team-high 11 points for Nixyaawii (6-6, 2-0 OOL) in a game where nearly every Golden Eagle put points on the board en route to the Old Oregon League win.
“A good defensive effort was key, and our press created a lot of easy layins,” Nixyaawii coach Jeremy Maddern said.
The Golden Eagles host White Swan at 5 p.m. Wednesday in a nonleague matchup.
