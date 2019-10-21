DUFUR — In a Big Sky League volleyball upset, the Dufur Rangers took down Echo Cougars, halting their four-match streak.
The Cougars, who are second in the league standings, fell 25-22, 26-24, 25-20 to mark their second conference loss.
"We were out of position a lot," Echo coach Janice Scott said, "and it caught up with us."
The Cougars got 12 assists and 14 digs from Faith McCarty, who also went 12-for-13 at the service line. Tylene Skillman put down 12 kills, 10 blocks, and two aces, and went 10-for-12 at the line. Natalie Toombs recorded 18 digs.
The Rangers, third in the BSL standings, proved a bit too much to handle for the Cougars this time around in a rematch that followed Echo's five-set win over Dufur earlier in the season.
"They were ready for us," Scott said. "They played a lot of in-system volleyball, which kept us out of system."
Echo (16-7, 9-2 BSL) finishes the regular season Tuesday with a home match against Condon.
Volleyball
RICHLAND 3, HERMISTON 0 — The Bulldogs came close in the second set, but could never overcome the Bombers, who handed Hermiston a 25-10, 26-24, 25-12 Mid-Columbia Conference loss Saturday afternoon.
"We lost the first set pretty easily," Hermiston coach Amy Dyck said. "But we led most of the second set, which was awesome."
Daisy Maddox had a team-high six kills for the Bulldogs (5-7, 4-7 MCC), and Kambree Baker led the defense with five blocks. Kendall Dowdy had 12 assists, eight digs, and three kills, while Halee Stubbs had 13 digs, and Emma Combes 10.
The Bulldogs host Southridge at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
VALE 3, IRRIGON 1 — The Knights (14-12, 5-5 EOL) capped off Eastern Oregon League play with a four-set home loss to Vale on Saturday.
Irrigon fell in the first set 25-20 before coming back to take the second 25-19. The Vikings swept the final two sets 25-17 and 25-9.
UMATILLA DROPS LAST TWO MATCHES — The Vikings finished their season without a win after dropping a home doubleheader on Saturday, hosting the Eastern Oregon League's No. 1 Vale and No. 2 Burns.
The morning opened with a 25-11, 25-10, 25-7 loss to Vale before Umatilla dropped the following match to Burns 25-9, 25-9, 25-9.
"It was the last two matches of the season, so we were just out there having fun," Vikings coach Desirae Zamudio said. "We changed a couple things up to see how things are looking for next year."
The Vikings wrapped the season up going 0-10 in league action and 0-20 overall.
PILOT ROCK FALLS TWICE AT ENTERPRISE — In an Enterprise-hosted doubleheader, the Blue Mountain Conference's last-place Rockets lost two matches in straight sets in the final stretch of the regular season.
Pilot Rock opened the afternoon with a 25-13, 25-15, 25-10 loss to Grant Union, then finished things off with a 25-8, 25-16 25-20 loss to the host Outlaws.
The Rockets (2-21, 0-11 BMC) wrap their season Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Union.
Football
PHOENIX 36, MCLOUGHLIN 20 — The Pioneers are in the midst of a four-game skid after Saturday's home loss to the Pirates.
Mac-Hi (1-6) closes its season Friday at North Valley.
Girls soccer
RIVERSIDE 1, UMATILLA 1 — In an Eastern Oregon League meeting in Boardman, the Pirates and the Vikings each scored one goal in the first half and watched as a scoreless second half ticked away before a winner was determined.
Riverside (8-2-2, 4-0-1 EOL) travels to Four Rivers on Thursday, while Umatilla (3-4-3, 2-1-2 EOL) hosts Irrigon at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
IRRIGON 2, NYSSA 1 — After dropping three consecutive matches, the Knights (2-8-1, 2-3-1 EOL) picked up an Eastern Oregon League win at Nyssa on Saturday afternoon.
Irrigon is on the road for a conference matchup Tuesday at Umatilla.
Boys soccer
NYSSA 6, IRRIGON 2 — Bradley Abercrombie scored two goals, but it wasn't enough to save the Knights from dropping Saturday's Eastern Oregon League match at Nyssa.
"I think we actually did well," Irrigon coach Luis Campos said. "Little mistakes happened throughout the game that held us back, but overall, this was one of our better games."
The Knights (3-8, 2-5 EOL) will attempt to break a seven-match skid at Umatilla at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
