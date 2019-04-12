The Mac-Hi Pioneer baseball team was no match for their Ontario hosts, who held them to just one run across two games on Friday.
The Tigers shut out Mac-Hi 25-0 in game one, and the Pioneers managed just one run in game two to end the day on a 9-1 loss.
In game one, Ontario put the game away in the fourth inning, scoring 16 runs with Mac-Hi’s Matt Cunnington on the mound. Chance Palmer put in five runs for the Tigers, and Seth Forsyth and Josh Navarette each had four.
Ontario ran out to an 8-0 advantage before Chase Fones put the Pioneers on the board with a run in the top of the fifth. Mac-Hi pitcher Devon Cothey surrendered eight runs on four hits and five walks.
Mac-Hi (3-6, 0-4) takes a break from the Greater Oregon League with a nonleague contest at Stanfield on Tuesday.
Baseball
GRANT UNION/PRAIRIE CITY 4-9, WESTON-MCEWEN 2-5 — The TigerScots took home a pair of Blue Mountain Conference losses on Friday in a doubleheader against the Prospectors.
Tanner Sater and Weston Philipps each scored runs for Weston-McEwen in game one. Philipps also struck out five and walked just one.
The TigerScots led 5-1 for the first four innings in game two until the Prospectors fought back with three runs at the top of the fifth and four more in the sixth to come back on top.
Chance McDowell was 3 for 3 at the plate for Weston-McEwen, scoring one run and an RBI. Meanwhile, Grant Union got three hits and three RBIs across five at-bats from Tristan Morris.
Weston-McEwen (1-9, 1-4 BMC) travels to Heppner on Friday for another league game.
BURNS/CRANE 12-21, RIVERSIDE 1-1 (5) — Riverside opened Eastern Oregon League play with two straight losses to their Burns visitors on Friday.
The Hilanders led off with an 8-0 advantage in game one and never looked back. Pitcher Tucker Fye allowed six Hilander runs on three hits across 1⅓ innings on the hill for the Pirates.
Meanwhile, Cade Tiller held Riverside to just two hits and struck out four.
The Pirates held a brief 1-0 lead in game two until the Hilanders rallied off two nine-run innings to put the game away.
AJ Cemore scored Riverside’s lone run, Ethan Graham allowed 10 runs off eight hits, and Francisco Barajas let slip eight runs on the mound.
Riverside (2-6, 0-2 EOL) travels to Irrigon on Tuesday to continue in league play.
Softball
NYSSA 11-16, UMATILLA 1-0 — The Vikings opened Eastern Oregon League action with a pair of home losses on Friday.
Catcher Stephanie Griggs scored Umatilla’s only run for the day, and picked off six Nyssa runners from the plate, but it wouldn’t be enough to contain their scoring.
“She came in there and held down their running game, but (Nyssa) got smarter as the day went on,” said Vikings coach Erick Olson. “Nyssa threw two really good pitchers at us. They no-hit us in the second game.”
Umatilla (1-8, 0-2 EOL) travels to Echo/Stanfield on Tuesday for a nonleague matchup.
UNION/COVE 10-4, HEPPNER 0-0 — Freshman Callie Glenn shut down the Mustangs, striking out 21 over two games, as the Bobcats swept Heppner in a Blue Mountain Conference doubleheader in Irrigon.
“Their pitcher really brought it,” Heppner coach Rick Johnston said.
Aubri Rodriguez and Eva Martin each hit a single for the Mustangs in the first game.
For Union, Harley Creech went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, Kylie Bruce was 2-for-3, and Taylar Daggett drove in three runs.
In the second game, Glenn struck out 12, but Sydney Wilson hit a double, while Dakota Durfey and Alexis Cutsforth had singles.
Durfey threw both games, walking just one batter in 11 innings of work.
Boys tennis
HELIX 3, IONE 0 — The Grizzly boys posted three strong singles showings in a home match against Ione on Friday.
Caleb Mann shut out the Cardinals’ Gary Walls in an 8-0 No. 1 match. Bryce Fairchild defeated Ione’s Josh Bleth 8-2, and Sam Kubishta ended the day with a narrow 8-6 victory over Chance McCormack.
Girls tennis
IONE 2, HELIX 1 — Mackenzie Dunn scored Helix’s only win against Ione on Friday, defeating Payton Miller 8-2 in a No. 1 singles contest.
Ione’s Zoe Gilbert and Tresslyn McCurry both posted 8-2 wins over the Grizzlies’ Noelle Texidor and Rylee Mann, respectively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.