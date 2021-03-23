PENDLETON – The score looked like a runaway, but The Dalles’ 3-1 Intermountain Conference win over Pendleton on Tuesday, March 23, was anything but.
“It looks a little bit out of hand, but we were with them the whole time,” Pendleton coach Alex Erazo said. “It was a tough game. It was 2-1 since 1:50 of the second half. We gave up the third goal with 10 seconds left.”
Sophomore Simon Johnson scored the lone goal for the Bucks midway through the first half.
“They are a good team,” Erazo said. “They are well coached and have good players.”
Pendleton (1-2) will play at Hood River Valley on March 30.
Girls soccer
THE DALLES 3, PENDLETON 1 – Reilly Lovercheck scored 5 minutes into the game for the Bucks, but the host Eagles were able to hold on for an Intermountain Conference home victory.
“Overall, we are a super young team starting seven freshmen,” Pendleton coach Kiara Rickman said. “Each game we have been seeing improvement all over the field, and this game was no different. The game didn’t go our way, but we are going to get there.”
The Bucks (0-6) will host Hood River Valley on March 30.
Volleyball
PENDLETON 3, REDMOND 0 – Ashtyn Brown put up seven blocks, and Nora Yoshioka had 15 digs to lead the Bucks to a 25-22, 25-19, 25-18 Intermountain Conference home win over the Panthers.
“Redmond showed up to play tonight, and our girls had to dig in and fight for the win,” Pendleton coach Amanda Lapp said. “The girls showed a lot of grit through the evening to come back in our sets.”
Sauren Garton added three kills and six digs, Chloe Taber eight digs and Josie Wilson four kills.
Pendleton (6-3) will host Hermiston and Ridgeview on Saturday.
