Pendleton’s Megan George shot an 82 on Monday to finish second at the Wildhorse Invitational.
The Buckaroos finished second in the team standings with a 388. Pomeroy, Washington, led by medalist DeAna Caruso (74), won the team title with a 376.
Hermiston did not have a full team in the five-team event, which also included Baker and La Grande.
There was a three-way tie for third, but Pendleton’s Rylee Harris won the tiebreaker, followed by Hermiston’s Madison McClannahan and Pendleton’s Makenzie McLeod. All three shot a 95.
The Bucks will play in their first Intermountain Conference match on Friday at Eagle Crest in Redmond.
Baseball
LA GRANDE 13, IRRIGON 3 — The Tigers jumped out to a 14-0 lead after four innings en route to handing the host Knights a nonleague loss.
Irrigon was able to cobble together three runs in the bottom of the fourth, but was unable to mount a comeback.
Four La Grande pitchers combined on a four-hitter and seven strikeouts, while walking four.
Lino Covarrubia, Brady Harrington, Mathew Moreno and Damon Sawyer all hit singles for the Knights (5-2).
Parker Robinson went 3 for 4 with a double and drove in four runs for the Tigers.
Irrigon will host Sherman/Arlington/Condon on Saturday.
WESTON-MCEWEN 7, UNION 4 — The TigerScots used a three-run sixth inning to break open a close game for road win over the Bobcats in their Blue Mountain Conference opener.
It was the first win of the season for W-M (1-5), which got a strong outing from Weston Phillips on the mound. The right-handed senior gave up two hits and struck out eight in five innings of work.
Blane Peal had the hot bat for the TigerScots, going 4 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI.
Dylan Cain also hit a double for W-M, which will host Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii/Ukiah on Saturday.
MAC-HI 18, RIVERSIDE 1 — Devon Cothey allowed one run on three hits and struck out eight to lead the Pioneers to a nonleague road win over the Pirates.
Eric Rencken went 2 for 4 with a two-run home run in the third inning, and had three RBIs for Mac-Hi, while Zachary MacPherson also drove in three runs.
The Pioneers also took advantage of eight walks and six Riverside errors.
Anthony Rodelo had three of Riverside’s four hits — two of which were doubles — and drove in the Pirates’ lone run in the first inning.
PILOT ROCK/NIYAAWII 19, HEPPNER 9 — The Rockets got off to a 9-1 lead in the first inning and never looked back in their Blue Mountain Conference opener against the host Mustangs.
Tanner Corwin drove in four runs on the day for Pilot Rock, while Quinton Orr and Ben Combs each had three RBIs.
The Mustangs struggled on the mound, giving up 14 hits and walking 10. At the plate, Kannon Wilkins hit a solo home run, while Hayden Hyatt had a double and drove in three runs, and Tyler Carter hit two doubles.
Softball
WESTON-MCEWEN 21, UMATILLA 1 — Jordan Lambert went 3 for 3 with a home run and five RBIs as the TigerScots (5-0) beat the Vikings in a nonleague game in Athena.
Lambert belted a three-run home run in the first inning for W-M, as they hung 13 runs on the board. She also had run-scoring doubles in the second and third innings.
McKenna Stallings picked up the win, allowing one run on three hits, while striking out 10 and walking none. Madison Shell and Tyree Burke also hit doubles for W-M, with Shell driving in two runs.
Page Picker, Alex Ford and Christy Macias all hit singles for Umatilla (1-5).
IRRIGON 3, LA GRANDE (JV) 2 — The Knights picked up their third win of the season with a narrow home victory over the visiting La Grande JV team.
Irrigon (3-5) travels to Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii on Thursday. First pitch is at 5:30 p.m.
Boys tennis
HELIX 2, STANFIELD/ECHO 1 — The Helix Grizzlies swept their singles matches and dropped just one doubles match to Stanfield/Echo on Tuesday afternoon.
In singles, Caleb Mann of Helix beat Stanfield’s Garrett Wiggins 8-4, and Bryce Fairchild posted an 8-1 victory over Stanfield’s Kobe McLemore.
However, Wiggins and McLemore would team for an 8-2 doubles comeback against Fairchild and Sam Kubishta.
Girls tennis
STANFIELD/ECHO 3, HELIX 0 — The Grizzlies were no match for Stanfield/Echo during Tuesday’s contests.
Stanfield’s Zora Gehrke defeated Helix’s Darla Holden 8-1 in a singles matchup, and Mya Hayden topped Helix’s Noelle Texidor 8-4.
In the sole doubles match for the day, Stanfield’s Eida Piercy and Zoe Russell teamed for an 8-3 victory over Holden and Rylee Mann.
