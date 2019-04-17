The Pendleton girls are off to a strong start to their golf season, winning two Intermountain Conference tournaments this week.
On Monday, the team travelled to Prineville for their season’s second league tournament. The Bucks amassed a team score of 375 to take the top spot, and Megan George won the individual title with a round of 74.
“It was the team’s best performance of the season,” said coach Dave Curtis of their Prineville showing.
And the girls turned right around to take home more gold the next day. In the La Grande Invitational, the Bucks once again won the team title with a score of 386, and placed three players in the top five.
George was the medalist with a score of 76, followed by Wallowa’s Tori Suto at 81, and La Grande’s Morgan Tussey at 98. Pendleton players Rylee Harris placed fourth at 99, and Makenzie McLeod scored 104 to fill out the top five.
The team travels to The Dalles on Monday for their third conference contest.
Boys tennis
REDMOND 6, PENDLETON 0 — Bucks coach Chris Holdman said that even if his team had played their best matches, there still would be no beating the visiting Redmond Panthers.
“Redmond is the strongest team we’ve played so far this season,” Holdman said. “They play deep. They were tough all the way down, and didn’t show any weaknesses.”
The day began with a No. 1 singles match between Pendleton’s Easton Phelan and Redmond’s Braedon Brooks. Phelan lost 6-0, 6-0.
“He’s going to be a shoo-in to go to state this year,” Holdman said of Brooks.
Grady Phelan lost the No. 2 singles match to Benny Saito, 6-0, 6-0, and Dean Schiller lost to Skyler Jones, 6-1, 6-0.
The Panthers swept all three doubles matches to end the day.
“In tennis, it comes down to experience,” Holdman said. “Clearly, these players were seasoned and much better than us.”
FOUR RIVERS 2, HELIX 1 — In a day of just three singles matches, Caleb Mann scored Helix’s only win. Mann defeated his Four Rivers opponent 8-2.
Bryce Fairchild lost 8-2 in a No. 2 singles contest, and Sam Kubishta lost a close match, 8-5.
“There were quite a bit of close matches today,” said coach Zach Orem. “We lost some matches that we probably shouldn’t have, but overall, we played well.”
Girls tennis
REDMOND 6, PENDLETON 2 — The Redmond Panthers dominated their home court on Thursday, allowing the Bucks to leave with just one singles and one doubles win.
Pendleton’s Olivia Corbett swept her singles contest against Redmond’s Karol Gomes, 6-0. In a No. 3 doubles match, Kelsey and Reilley Lovercheck won in two swift sets, 6-1 and 6-2.
HELIX 2, FOUR RIVERS 1 — In a No. 2 singles match, Rylee Mann scored the Grizzlies’ first win of the day, narrowly defeating her Four Rivers opponent 8-6.
Mackenzie Dunn and Darla Holden claimed the day’s only doubles match, 8-3.
