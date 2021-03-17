PENDLETON — The Pendleton girls had their top five runners place in the top 10 on Wednesday, March 17, in a dual meet against The Dalles at Birch Creek Golf Course.
The Bucks beat the Riverhawks 27-30 with Kendall Bonzani placing second overall in a time of 22 minutes, 17. 9 seconds. She was followed by Jordyn Murphy, who was third in 22:29.2.
Ellaynah Brown was fifth, followed by Keyen Singer (8th, Nixyaawii) and Aubrey Harrison (9th)
The Riverhawks’ Hanna Ziegenhagen won the race in a time of 21:29.8.
“They showed up, for sure,” Pendleton coach Ben Bradley said of his girls team. “The boys and girls responded to the workout we had Monday. We had aggressive times we wanted them to get, and most were close.”
The Dalles won the boys race 18-43, sweeping the top three spots.
The Riverhawks’ Juan Diego Contreras was the first runner across the finish line in a time of 16:10.6.
Pendleton’s James Thatcher was the first Buckaroo across the line, clocking in at 18:14.2. Ethan Harrison (19:10.8) was sixth for the Bucks, while Garrett Rimbach (20.50.8) was 10th.
Rounding out the top five for Pendleton were Tyler Spratling (11th) and Ethan Hughbanks (12th).
“It was fun to have The Dalles here,” Bradley said. “They are a good team.”
Volleyball
HERMISTON 3, MCLOUGHLIN 0 — The host Bulldogs celebrated senior night with a 25-17, 26-24, 25-4 nonleague victory over the Pioneers.
“The girls played out of position and we didn’t look polished, but we had fun,” Hermiston coach Becky Wadekamper said.
Senior Kendall Dowdy had eight kills, while fellow senior Courtnee West had six digs and four aces.
“I usually hold it together more than I did tonight,” Wadekamper said of honoring the two seniors.
Grace Vertrees led the Bulldogs with 14 kills, while Cayleigh Miller had six aces and a long string of points in the third set. Brooke Turner added six digs, and Kambree Baker three blocks.
Hermiston will play at Hood River on Saturday.
