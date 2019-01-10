Pendleton made easy work of The Dalles and Ridgeview for two more Intermountain Conference victories on Wednesday.
PENDLETON 70, THE DALLES 9 — The Bucks won six of their eight matches against the Riverhawks.
At 113 pounds, Pendleton’s Kellen Hanson won by fall over Angel Oregon. At 138 pounds, Chris Chambers won 12-2 over Andrew Richman. At 145, Matthew Robertson won by fall over Austin Greene. At 170, Isaac Urbina won by fall against Opaph Silapath. And at 182, Kirk Liscom won by fall over Maricio Carrera.
JR Scott of The Dalles won by fall over Pendleton’s Aiden Henderson, at 195 pounds. The Riverhawks’ Steven Preston also won 4-3 over the Bucks’ Shawn Yeager at 160 pounds.
The Dalles forfeited matches at the 116, 120, 126, 132, 220, and 285-pound categories due to “illness and injuries,” said Bucks coach Fred Phillips.
PENDLETON 60, RIDGEVIEW 12 — Alex Rendon (132) won by fall over the Ravens’ Danny Cornejo. Blake Davis (152) won 9-4 against Ethyne Reid. Shawn Yeager (160) returned to claim a victory by fall over Carson Woods. Aiden Patterson (195) won 2-0 over Logan Shenk.
At 145, Daniel Jaramillo of Ridgeview won by fall over Pendleton’s Matthew Robertson, and at 220, the Ravens’ Joseph Martin won by fall over the Bucks’ Jacob Griffin.
Ridgeview forfeited the 106, 113, 120, 126, 138, and 285-pound matchups.
Phillips said the duals served as good learning experiences for his team.
“I’m happy we won, but we didn’t warm up properly. A couple kids came out a little flat and slow,” he said. “But they kind of need to see what happens when you don’t warm up right.”
The Bucks will hit the road to Wilsonville on Saturday to compete in the Colton Holly Memorial Tournament.
“It was nice to go out and get a couple of league wins before that final season push,” said Phillips.
Boys hoops
RIVERSIDE 45, IRRIGON 43 — Francisco Barajas had 21 points with five 3-pointers to lead Riverside to their first Eastern Oregon League victory on Thursday night.
“It was a battle,” said Pirates coach Clair Costello. “Irrigon plays real good defense.”
Costello said Johan Pena had a “fantastic game,” scoring six of his eight total points in the fourth quarter alone. Pena’s free throws in the final minutes of the game also secured the Pirates’ win.
Riverside (6-9, 1-1 EOL) play Pilot Rock in a nonleague game on Thursday. Irrigon (6-10, 0-3 EOL) will host Burns on Friday, Jan. 18, to continue in league play.
Girls hoops
RIVERSIDE 26, IRRIGON 25 — The Pirates took home their first Eastern Oregon League win after claiming the game in the last three seconds over Irrigon on Thursday.
When Riverside was down 25-24, Estrella Daltoso stole the ball from Irrigon’s possession and hit a bucket to take the win.
Faith Rosen sunk 10 points, and Daltoso seven for the Pirates (8-6, 1-1 EOL).
“It set basketball back a few years, but any time we can beat Irrigon in Irrigon, it’s great,” said Pirates coach Clair Costello. “We played hard the whole game.”
Ana Zacharias and JaLay Burns each scored seven points for the Knights (10-5, 1-2 EOL).
“Free throwing was one of our issues on offense,” said Irrigon coach Mike Royer. “We hit only 4 of 13 from the line.”
Riverside will travel to Pilot Rock on Tuesday for a nonleague contest. Meanwhile, Irrigon will face La Grande on the road.
