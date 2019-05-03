Pendleton’s Aaron Luke won the 100, 200 and 400 on Friday at the Baker Invite, earning 30 of the Bucks’ 40 points.
Luke ran season bests in the 100 (11.57) and 200 (23.34), then ran a personal best in the 400, crossing the finish line in 52.47 seconds.
Pendleton had a split team, with part of their boys at the Jesuit Twilight meet in Portland.
For Mac-Hi, Wyatt Bamford tied for second in the 100 (11.66), was fourth in the 200 (23.62), and ran a leg on the 4x100 relay team that finished fifth (46.03).
Alex Doherty placed sixth in the shot put (42-3 1/2) for the Pioneers, and was sixth in the discus (122-5). Tristan Brannan was eighth in the discus (120-7), while Zachary Hodgen was seventh in the javelin (140-6).
In the girls meet, Pendleton’s Muriel Hoisington was third in the 400 with a personal best 1:02.66, while Elisabeth House ran to a fourth-place finish in the 100 (13.57).
In the 300 hurdles, Kendall Bonzani ran a 51.02 to pick up second place for the Bucks, while Jamie Gau was fourth in the high jump (4-10), and Emma House was fifth in the javelin (104-0).
Sydney Dibble jumped a personal best 32-2 1/2 to place second in the triple jump for Mac-Hi. She also was sixth in the long jump (15-0 3/4).
Victoria Garcia added a sixth-place finish in the shot put with a PR throw of 32-2 1/2.
Dean Nice Invite
The Hermiston girls finished third Friday at the Dean Nice Invite in Gresham, led by Jazlyn Romero, who placed second in the javelin and the discus.
Romero had a PR toss of 114-0 in the discus, and threw 125-10 in the javelin.
Kendall Dowdy threw a PR of 36-7 1/4 to place third in the shot put, while Paige Palzinski was third in the triple jump with a lead of 32-10 3/4 — a personal best. Palzinski also was eighth in the long jump (14-10 3/4).
Jennifer Fuentes cleared 8-6 to place fourth in the pole vault, while Sheridan Deike was fifth in the discus (105-8).
The Bulldogs’ 4x100 relay team of Elsa Torres, MaKaylee Young, Kamryn Aldred and Jayden Ray placed third with a time of 51.42. Young also was third in the 100 (13.15).
For the boys, Garrett Walchli was fourth in the 200 (23.29), while Freddy Mendoza was fifth in the 800 in a personal best time of 1:59.78 — the first time he has run under 2 minutes.
Chase Bradshaw finished third in the discus (135-1) and sixth in the shot put (42-1 1/2).
Baseball
NYSSA 18-13, RIVERSIDE 4-1 (5) — The Pirates lost two Eastern Oregon League conference games on Friday.
Ethan Graham allowed six runs on five hits and three walks, and AJ Cemore surrendered 12 runs on 12 hits in game one.
Cemore drove Tyler Schneider in for the Pirates’ only run in game two.
Riverside (2-15, 0-10 EOL) travels to Stanfield/Echo for a nonleague contest on Tuesday.
ENTERPRISE/JOSEPH/WALLOWA/ELGIN 11-17, UMATILLA 0-0 (5) — The visiting Outlaws kept Umatilla’s home plate untouched over the course of Friday’s doubleheader.
Andrew Wilson spent all seven innings on the mound for the Vikings and collected three strikeouts. Ryan Lorence pitched the entirety of game two.
“We played two innings of fantastic baseball, but had some errors that cost us,” said coach Jon Garrett. “The way I look at it, we’re really young. The kids are battling and having a great time, even if we’re not getting the wins yet.”
Umatilla (1-12, 1-9 EOL) closes their season with an Eastern Oregon League doubleheader at Riverside on Friday. Game time is at 1 p.m.
Softball
IRRIGON 23-18, BURNS/CRANE 2-8 (5) — The Knights posted two more Eastern Oregon League victories during their home doubleheader on Friday.
“Everyone hit the ball well and put it into play,” said coach Jeff Botefuhr, “even if we were slow to start in the second game.”
Irrigon (10-10, 7-3 EOL) will play a nonleague match in La Grande against the Tigers’ JV team on Tuesday.
UNION/COVE 12-12, PILOT ROCK/NIXYAAWII/UKIAH 2-2 —The Rockets suffered two home losses on Friday, dropping them to 1-7 in Blue Mountain Conference play.
Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii/Ukiah (3-14, 1-7 BMC) will host Adrian next Saturday for another home doubleheader.
ECHO/STANFIELD 16, HERMISTON JV 9 — Kendra Hart hit a grand slam, and Katelyn Griffin an inside-the-park home run to help the Cougars take care of Hermiston’s junior varsity team on Friday.
Amber Weems pitched all seven innings and tallied eight strikeouts. Megan Wampler hit 2-for-5 with two runs and an RBI, and Hart drove in four more runners.
“Our fielding was great today,” said coach Janice Scott, “which is good, because we’re preparing for our next game. It was a good challenge for us. We knew Hermiston’s JV team would be good, and they were.”
Echo/Stanfield (14-5, 5-5 BSL) resume the Big Sky League with a doubleheader in Union on Friday.
NYSSA 23-18, RIVERSIDE 2-0 — Riverside took two Eastern Oregon League losses home from Nyssa on Friday.
The Pirates (0-16, 0-10 EOL) will travel to Heppner/Ione for a nonleague game on Tuesday. First pitch is at 4 p.m.
ENTERPRISE/JOSEPH/WALLOWA 20-23, UMATILLA 1-3 (5) — Over the course of Friday’s home doubleheader, Lauryn Journot scored three runs, and Stephanie Griggs one, but it wouldn’t be enough to hold off Enterprise.
“Enterprise is a great team,” said Umatilla coach Erick Olson. “We hit the ball well, we just hit it right at people. That’s just how it is sometimes.”
Kiersten Holz collected eight strikeouts across the two games.
Umatilla (2-14, 1-7 EOL) finishes their season on Friday with a pair of Eastern Oregon League games at Riverside.
Boys tennis
PENDLETON 3, CROOK COUNTY 3 — Dean Schiller won 6-3, 6-1 in a No. 2 singles match, and Joshua Johnston won in an 11-9 tiebreaker against their Crook County visitors.
Elton Harrison and Noah Butler won in a 16-14 third-set tiebreaker in a No. 1 doubles match, which would be the Bucks’ only doubles win for the day.
