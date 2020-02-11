PRINEVILLE — The Pendleton girls allowed just two points in the first quarter to put the game away early and take home their season’s second Intermountain Conference win over Crook County, cruising to a 55-32 road win over the fourth-ranked Cowgirls on Tuesday night.
“It was about the same game (as the last time),” Pendleton head coach Kevin Porter said. “Our girls played really well. We jumped on them early — that allowed us to play a lot of girls. Everybody got some time tonight.”
The Cowgirls got their only basket in the first quarter from Liz Baker, while Pendleton poured in 14 to take charge early. Natalie Neveau and Chloe Taber each had 11 to lead the league’s third-ranked Bucks (11-6, 3-2 IMC). Sami Spiret chipped in 10. Taber sunk three treys along the way.
“Crook County played hard for all 32 minutes. They’re a hard-working team,” Porter said. “It was a good team win for us tonight.”
Up next, Pendleton travels to Hood River Valley on Friday for a 7 p.m. tip-off.
Girls basketball
PILOT ROCK 32, WESTON-MCEWEN 27 — Emily Lambert scored a game-high 11 points as the Rockets took home their season’s second Blue Mountain Conference victory in Athena on Tuesday.
Trinity Hearn and Cloe Davis each led the TigerScots with eight points.
“Our girls gave it their all, but missing easy shots down the stretch came back to haunt us,” Weston-McEwen head coach Jeff Griggs said. “Pilot Rock played hard and made their free throws when they needed to. It was a hard-fought game.”
The Rockets (6-16, 2-9 BMC) close their season with a home game against Enterprise at 6 p.m. Friday. Weston-McEwen (2-20, 0-11 BMC) wraps up the regular season in Heppner at 6 p.m. Friday.
HEPPNER 38, ENTERPRISE 37 — The Mustangs’ Sydney Wilson converted a 1-and-1 attempt in the final seconds of their game against the Outlaws to secure a league victory on Tuesday night.
Wilson finished with a game-high 25 points. Ashlyn Gray led the Outlaws with eight points.
Heppner (12-8, 5-6 BMC) will host Weston-McEwen at 6 p.m. Friday.
UNION 55, STANFIELD 45 — The Tigers could not overcome a stagnant second quarter, in which they were outscored 20-4, as the Bobcats picked up a Blue Mountain Conference road win Tuesday night.
Nyah Tejeda led Stanfield with a game-high 15 points.
Union’s Kylie Marriott matched Tejeda with 15 points of her own.
The Tigers (18-5, 8-3 BMC) will be on the road against Grant Union at 6 p.m. Friday to conclude league play.
RIVERSIDE 58, IRRIGON 32 — The Pirates used an efficient night of offense and stout defense to defeat the Knights in an Eastern Oregon League home game Tuesday night.
Cesi Garcia led Riverside with a game-high 18 points.
Melissa Leon and Princesa Chavez each had 12 points for the Knights.
Riverside (5-17, 3-6 EOL) will be on the road against Umatilla at 6 p.m. Friday. Irrigon (6-14, 0-9 EOL) will host Umatilla at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Boys basketball
HEPPNER 60, ENTERPRISE 30 — The Mustangs used a big first half of play, to propel themselves past the Outlaws for a Blue Mountain Conference road win Tuesday night.
Mason Lehman led Heppner with 18 points.
Heppner (12-9, 7-4 BMC) will host Weston-McEwen at 7:30 p.m. Friday to wrap up league play.
UNION 52, STANFIELD 47 — The Bobcats overcame a halftime deficit by outscoring the Tigers 18-5 in the third quarter, leading to a Blue Mountain Conference road win Tuesday night.
Mario Sanchez led Stanfield with 14 points, but Union’s Keegan Glenn led all scorers with 24 points.
The Tigers (12-11, 6-5 BMC) will be on the road against Grant Union at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
HORIZON CHRISTIAN 52, ECHO 18 — The Hawks jumped out to a 29-8 lead at the half en route to a Big Sky League home win over the winless Cougars.
Mason Murdock led Echo (0-23, 0-12 BSL) with five points, while Kai Robertson led the Hawks with 13 points.
The Cougars will play at 5 p.m. Friday at Condon/Wheeler.
PILOT ROCK 76, WESTON-MCEWEN 46 — The Rockets used a pressing defense and patient offense to secure a league win against the TigerScots on the road Tuesday night.
Jimmy Jones led the Rockets with a team-high 23 points. He also chipped in 11 steals, contributing to his team’s combined 24 on the night.
Pilot Rock (18-5, 7-4 BMC) will host Enterprise at 7:30 p.m. on Friday. Weston-McEwen (4-18, 1-10 BMC) will be on the road against Heppner at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
RIVERSIDE 54, IRRIGON 50 — The Pirates ability to hit big late-game shots helped secured a league victory on senior night against the Knights on Tuesday.
Riverside’s Christian Rea and Johan Pena both posted a game-high 16 points for the Pirates, while Omar Madrigal led Irrigon with a game-high 16 points.
Riverside (13-9, 4-5 EOL) will be on the road against Umatilla at 7:30 p.m. on Friday. Irrigon (2-18, 0-9 EOL) will host Umatilla at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.