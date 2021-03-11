HERMISTON — Rivalries are fun, especially if you are on the winning end of things.
In their first match against each other since 2017, Pendleton swept Hermiston 25-20, 25-14, 25-19 in nonleague action on Thursday, March 11.
“Our girls were so excited to play back in Hermiston,” Pendleton coach Amanda Lapp said. “The energy was there and they came out wanting to showcase what they’ve been working on in our short first couple of weeks.”
The match was a little quicker than Hermiston coach Becky Wadekamper had hoped for.
“We usually anticipate four or five games with them,” she said. “We did some things well, but we suffered on defense a bit. They tipped a lot and we didn’t pick it up.”
Daisy Jenness led the Bucks (2-2) with eight blocks and eight kills, while Ashtyn Brown added eight blocks and three kills, Josie Wilson four kills and three blocks, and Callie Umbarger three blocks. Pendleton also served at 94%.
“We learned a lot the other night against Ridgeview, and went to work to sharpen up our offense,” Lapp said. “The girls were smart at the net.”
The Bulldogs (1-1) got 10 kills from Grace Vertrees, while Kambree Baker added six kills, Brooke Turner 14 digs, Ayden Hagel 13 assists and Myckayla Shaver three blocks.
“We didn’t serve well tonight, and we didn’t hit the ball well collectively as a team,” Wadekamper said.
HEPPNER 3, PILOT ROCK 0 — The Mustangs improved to 2-0 in Blue Mountain Conference play with a 25-11, 25-22, 25-11 victory over the visiting Rockets.
Sydney Wilson led Heppner (2-1 overall) with eight kills, eight aces, seven digs and two blocks, while Alexis Cutsforth had 12 digs, Marlee Mitchell 11 assists, and Kayla McAnnich four kills and two blocks.
“It was an all-around team game,” Heppner coach Mindy Wilson said. “I was able to get everyone in and get them some playing time.”
Aiva Ellis led the Rockets with four kills and four digs, while Erin Zacharias added three digs, two kills and a block.
WESTON-MCEWEN 3, RIVERSIDE 0 — The TigerScots made quick work of the host Pirates, 25-11, 25-13, 25-13 to improve to 3-1 on the season.
Charlie King led W-M with 14 assists, and was 16-for-16 at the service line. Jesse Manning added six kills, seven digs and two aces, while Carrie Hazon had seven digs and five aces, Madison Shell three kills, and Genna Robinson four kills and one block.
UMATILLA 3, GRISWOLD 1 — The Vikings picked up their first win of the season with a 17-25, 25-22, 25-21, 25-11 nonleague win over the Grizzlies.
Chantal Lemus led Umatilla with seven kills.
“The kids played well,” Vikings coach Scott Bow said.
Lexi Thompson led the Grizzlies with 11 kills, while Ryann Stahancyk handed out 20 assists.
ECHO 3, IONE/ARLINGTON 0 — The Cougars (4-0) remained perfect on the season with a 25-17, 25-11, 25-16 sweep of the visiting Cardinals.
“The girls played really well,” Echo coach Des Thew said. “They stayed in the system, which allowed us to run our offense. Their passing was great. I am happy with what I am seeing from them so early on.”
Elliot Glenn led the Cougars with 10 kills, while Nevaeh Thew had 10 assists, and Faith McCarty and Halee Holman each had three aces.
Girls soccer
HERMISTON 4, THE DALLES 1 — Jayden Ray had a hat trick, and the Bulldogs ran their record to 6-0 with a nonleague road win over the Riverhawks.
Ray scored twice in the first half, and Andrea Munoz added a goal as Hermiston led 3-1 at the half. Ray, who leads the team with nine goals, completed the hat trick early in the second half.
“We are tired and we are playing with heart,” Hermiston coach Freddy Guizar said. “We fought adversity to take this one. Everyone wants to take us down. We are the rebels coming back to Oregon to play.”
Football
WESTON-MCEWEN 20, UMATILLA 7 — The TigerScots scored 20 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to hand the host Vikings a Special District 5 loss.
“Our defense played absolutely outstanding,” W-M coach Kenzie Hansell said. “In the first half, we made some mistakes we aren’t used to making. At halftime, we made some adjustments.”
Levie Phillips scored on an 18-yard run for the TigerScots to pull within 7-6 early in the fourth quarter. Peyton Sinclair followed with a 7-yard touchdown run and 2-point conversion to put W-M ahead for good, 14-7.
Phillips finished the scoring with a 16-yard touchdown run as the TigerScots improved 2-0 on the season. Phillips finished with 74 yards rushing.
“That was a very good Umatilla team,” Hansell said. “They are athletic and they are well-coached.”
Slowpitch softball
MOSES LAKE 19-10, HERMISTON 11-5 — The Chiefs posted their second sweep of the Bulldogs this week.
