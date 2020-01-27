PILOT ROCK — Weston-McEwen and Pilot Rock were tied 13-13 at the half, and the Rockets trailed late in the game before rallying for a 33-22 Blue Mountain Conference win of the season Saturday.
"Both teams played extremely hard," Weston-McEwen head coach Jeff Griggs said of the tense contest. "I was proud of our comeback effort."
W-M’s Trinity Hearn sank a pair of free throws with 13 seconds left in the game for a one-point advantage, but the Rockets were able to get their first BMC win of the season.
Lillie Brewer led the Rockets (5-12, 1-6 BMC) with 11 points, including three treys. Emily Lambert followed with 10 points.
The TigerScots were led by Ellie Scheibner with nine points, while Bailey Munck added seven and Charli King six.
Pilot Rock travels to Heppner for a 6 p.m. game Thursday. Weston-McEwen (2-16, 0-7 BMC) visits Stanfield at 6 p.m. Friday.
Girls basketball
JOSEPH 52, NIXYAAWII 28 — The Golden Eagles defense's inability to trap the Eagles' offense led them to drop their fourth straight game.
Sophie Benson led the Golden Eagles offense with a team-high eight points.
Sabriana Albee finished with a game-high 21 points for the Eagles.
Nixyaawii (6-10, 2-3 OOL) hits the road to Wallowa on Saturday for a 4 p.m. tip-off.
POWDER VALLEY 41, HELIX 29 — The Grizzlies got off to a slow start with just three points in the first quarter, leading to a home loss to the Badgers.
Kyleen Stahancyk led the Grizzlies with six points.
Autumn Davis of Powder Valley turned in a game-high 12 points.
Helix (8-9, 0-6 OOL) will look to end its six-game losing streak Friday when it hosts Joseph at 6 p.m.
IONE/ARLINGTON 53, CONDON/WHEELER 35 — The Cardinals used a dominant first half performance to beat the Blue Devils on the road.
The Cardinals led 27-6 at the half before the Blue Devils ignited their offense in the second half.
Eva Martin led Ione/Arlington with 16 points. Hailey Heideman grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds.
Abby Colby led the Blue Devils with 16 points.
The Cardinals (9-7, 4-3 BSL) will play at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Echo.
VALE 51, UMATILLA 37 — The Vikings got within five points late in the game, but were unable to close the gap as they dropped a home game to Vale.
Taylor Durfey led Umatilla with a team-high 13 points.
Umatilla (5-13, 1-3 EOL) will look to break its three-game losing streak when it travels to Riverside for a 6 p.m. game on Thursday.
BURNS 39, RIVERSIDE 22 — Allie Hueckman had a game-high 11 points to lead the visiting Hilanders past the Pirates in Eastern Oregon League play.
The Pirates (3-13, 1-2 EOL), who have lost two in a row, got a team-high five points from Jasmin Lopez.
NYSSA 51, IRRIGON 38 — Sophomore JaLay Burns scored 25 points, and added five rebounds, six steals, and two assists, but it wasn’t enough as the Knights fell to the visiting Bulldogs in Eastern Oregon League play.
Nyssa got 16 points from 6-foot-3 freshman Gracie Johnson.
Irrigon (6-10, 0-5) will host league-leading Vale at 6 p.m. Friday.
Boys basketball
RIVERSIDE 51, BURNS 26 — The Pirates got back into the win column as they topped the visiting Hilanders for their second Eastern Oregon League win.
Christian Rea and Juan Reyna led the Pirates (11-5, 2-1 EOL) with 15 points each.
JP Friedrichsen led Burns with eight points.
NIXYAAWII 71, JOSEPH 57 — Experience proved to be the deciding factor as the Golden Eagles remained perfect in league play with a win over the visiting Eagles.
Mick Schimmel led Nixyaawii with a game-high 24 points.
The Eagles got 19 points from Chase Murry.
Nixyaawii (14-4, 5-0 OOL) will host Wallowa at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
PILOT ROCK 78, WESTON-MCEWEN 43 — The Rockets won their fifth game in a row with a dominant performance over the TigerScots in Blue Mountain Conference play.
Jimmy Jones led the Rockets with a game-high 20 points.
Aiden Wolf led the TigerScots with 17 points.
Pilot Rock (15-2, 5-2 BMC) will play at Heppner at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Weston-McEwen (4-14, 1-6 BMC) travels to Stanfield for a 7:30 p.m. game Friday.
UMATILLA 54, VALE 52 — The Vikings got back into the win column with an overtime victory over visiting Vale in Eastern Oregon League play.
Andrew Earl led Umatilla with 12 points and six assists.
Umatilla (10-8, 3-1 EOL) will play at Riverside at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
IONE/ARLINGTON 63, CONDON/WHEELER 56 — The Cardinals earned a hard-fought Big Sky League win on the road against the Blue Devils.
Hunter Padberg and Jace Troutman had 15 points each to lead the Cardinals.
Cooper Johnson led the Blue Devils with a game-high 18 points.
Ione/Arlington (14-3, 6-2 BSL), which has won three BSL games in a row, will play at Echo at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
NYSSA 61, IRRIGON 50 — The Bulldogs kept the host Knights winless in Eastern Oregon League play with a wire-to-wire win.
Felipe Flores led the Knights with 14 points, while Pedro Chavez had a game-high 17 points for Nyssa.
Irrigon (2-14, 0-5 EOL) will host Vale at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
POWDER VALLEY 94, HELIX 42 — The Badgers used a 22-13 run in the first quarter to help them to an Old Oregon League win over the host Grizzlies.
Elijah Sprenger scored 14 points to led the Grizzlies (5-12, 0-6 OOL), while D'Artagnan Carlson added 13.
Helix will host Joseph at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Swimming
Pendleton swept its dual meet at Hillsboro on Friday, with the girls coming away with a 92-78 win, while the boys won 95-73.
The Bucks got wins from Kyndra Nelson (200 free), Melinda Cramp (100 free, 100 back), Paige Pitner (100 breast), Cahill Robinson (200 IM, 100 breast), and Kaleo Theis (50 free, 100 free).
Four swimmers had huge time cuts for personal bests, including Noah Butler, who dropped 15 seconds in the 200 free. Ethan Harrison cut 5 seconds off his time in the 100 free, Janessa Headley cut 10 seconds in the 100 butterfly, and Lexi Bowen cut 18 seconds off her top time in the 500 freestyle.
The Bucks will swim at La Grande on Saturday. Their district tournament is Feb. 15 in Madras.
Men's basketball
BIG BEND 93, BLUE MOUNTAIN 83 — The Timberwolves rallied to outscore the visiting Vikings 47-40 in the second half, but could not overcome a 53-36 deficit in the first half as they suffered an NWAC East loss Saturday.
Wes Persinger had a game-high 30 points for Blue Mountain (4-17, 0-8 NWAC), and also grabbed 17 rebounds and handed out six assists.
The Timberwolves are at Treasure Valley at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday
Women's basketball
BIG BEND 62, BLUE MOUNTAIN 46 — The Timberwolves trailed 15-5 in the first quarter and couldn't recover as they suffered an NWAC East home loss to the Vikings.
Hailey Miller had 12 points to lead Blue Mountain, while Alyia Munoz followed with 11.
The Timberwolves (2-17, 0-8 NWAC) will visit Treasure Valley at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
