PILOT ROCK — The Pilot Rock girls basketball team posted a 63-point win over the Long Creek/Ukiah Mountaineers in the season opener on Thursday. The Rockets defeated the Mountaineers 72-9 at Pilot Rock High School.
The Mountaineers (0-1) only had six players available for the contest. Two players suffered minor injuries during the nonleague game, which limited them to only four players at various times throughout the contest.
Rockets sophomore post Emily Lambert had a double-double, while scoring a career-high 21 points. She also led her team in rebounds with 15. Three other Rockets scored in double figures, including junior guard Rylee Bray with 11 points. Sophomore guard Madyson Moffit had 10 points and six assists, while junior guard Lillie Brewer contributed 10 points and eight steals.
The Rockets (1-0) meet the Imbler Panthers (0-1) on Friday at 3 p.m. at Joseph High School.
Boys hoops
PILOT ROCK 71, LONG CREEK/UKIAH 55 — The Pilot Rock Rockets won their season opener at home against the Long Creek/Ukiah Mountaineers on Thursday.
Junior guard Jimmy Jones scored a career-high 18 points to lead the Rockets offense. Junior Tel Thacker notched a double-double with 17 points and a team high 11 rebounds. Jones and senior guard Austin Drake each had six steals. Senior guard Logan Weinke had four steals. Senior James Kreamier scored 35 points to lead Long Creek-Ukiah.
The Rockets meet the Imbler Panthers (0-1) on Friday at 4:30 p.m. at Joseph High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.