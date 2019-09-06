ENTERPRISE — Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii went into Enterprise and dominated from start to finish for a 44-6 week one and league opening victory Friday afternoon.
Usually Blue Mountain Conference foes at the 2A level, the two met again as league rivals at the 1A level.
Tyasin Burns carried the ball 27 times for 289 yards and four touchdowns en route to the win, while the Rockets offense was complimented by Tanner Corwin’s 214 yards and two touchdowns through the air.
Caden Thornton led the team with 10 tackles and a sack and Magi Moses tallied eight along with a safety forced by another sack.
The Rockets (1-0, 1-0) continue play in Special District 3 at home against Ione/Arlington.
Football
WESTON-MCEWEN 30, CENTRAL LINN 7 — The Tigerscots opened the season with a 30-7 victory at Central Linn.
“This was a team win,” W-M head coach Kenzie Hansell said. “Everybody on the team contributed.”
Blane Peal threw for 121 yards and two touchdowns while completing 7 of 9 passes. Peal connected five times with Theo White, who totaled 107 yards to go with two touchdowns. Nevin Malchow carried the ball nine times for 125 yards and a score.
W-M (1-0) heads into a short week with a home nonleague matchup against Irrigon next Thursday.
UMATILLA 14, REGIS 6 — Umatilla defensive lineman Darian Smith intercepted a pass at the line of scrimmage and ran it back for a touchdown to propel the Vikings to the 14-6 victory.
Andrew Earl completed nine passes for 153 yards and threw a touchdown to Cody Thacker for the Vikings’ lone offensive score.
Umatilla (1-0) goes on the road again next week, this time for a nonleague game at Salem Academy on Friday.
HEPPNER 27, CLATSKANIE 20 — In a cross-classification matchup, 2A’s No. 4 Heppner upset 3A’s No. 2 Clatskanie 27-20.
“We were far from perfect,” Heppner head coach Greg Grant said. “But our effort and our intensity carried us through.”
The Mustangs’ dual-threat quarterback Jayden Wilson went 8 for 10 with 108 passing yards, a touchdown and one interception to go alongside 87 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.
On defense, Kason Cimmyotti recorded four solo tackles and an interception.
Heppner (1-0) travels to Santiam in a nonleague contest next Friday for its only away game until Oct. 11.
MADRAS 16, MCLOUGHLIN 0 —With just 20 players on its roster, the Pioneers gritted out a tough game but lost its opener 16-0 at home against Madras.
“We played our hearts out,” McLoughlin head coach Gary Robertson said. “I’m thrilled with our effort tonight.”
McLoughlin (0-1) plays at Tillamook next Friday in another nonleague clash.
Volleyball
IMBLER 3, STANFIELD 0 — Imbler swept the Tigers 25-14, 25-23, 25-11 in a nonleague match for its second win in a row.
Stanfield (3-2) co-hosts a jamboree tournament on Saturday with Echo, before hosting Umatilla in another nonleague match on Tuesday.
UMATILLA 3, MCLOUGHLIN 1 — McLoughlin reeled off three straight sets after dropping the first for a nonleague win of 22-25, 25-18, 25-15, 25-20 at Umatilla on Thursday.
The Pioneers’ Cambree Chester dished out 73 assists and served up 12 aces in the win. Abby Richwine and Emma Leber were the team leaders with seven and four kills, respectively.
McLaughlin (1-3) plays at Helix in a Saturday tournament and Umatilla (0-4) goes for its first win on Tuesday at Stanfield.
Girls soccer
RIVERSIDE 1, RIVERDALE 1 — Riverside drew 1-1 with Riverdale at Lewis and Clark College in a gritty game.
Riverside’s Layli Castillo found the back of the net on a direct kick in the second half to tie it up and neither side could find the winning goal.
Next up for Riverside (1-0-1) is another game on the road at Portland Adventist Academy on Tuesday.
Cross-Country
BUCKAROO XC OPENER AT THE PENDLETON COUNTRY CLUB — On Thursday, Pendleton sophomore James Thatcher won with a 20 second cushion at 18 minutes, 50.40 seconds in the boys race and Helix senior Kaylee Cope won the girls race at 21:58.00. PCC’s course measured 5,000 meters.
Helix’s Karalin Reynolds also finished top five in the girls division, while eight Buckaroo runners accounted for the rest of the top 10 finishers.
Pilot Rock’s Riley Waggoner finished third in the boys race and three other Pendleton runners joined Thatcher in the top five.
Pendleton, Pilot Rock, Helix and Nixyaawii competed but no team scores were tallied.
Pilot Rock was the only team that sent middle school runners to compete at a 2,500-meter distance, with eighth-grader John Hascall winning at 9:59.60 in the boys division and seventh-grader Presley Cartmell winning at 12:08.30 in the girls.
