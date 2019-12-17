PILOT ROCK — In a matchup between two previously undefeated teams, Pilot Rock handed Condon/Wheeler their season’s first defeat as they rolled to a 62-47 nonleague victory on Tuesday night.
Junior forward Tanner Corwin and senior forward Payton Thurmond each posted a double-double along the way — Corwin had 16 points and 11 rebounds while Thurmond finished with 14 points and 13 rebounds. Junior guard Tel Thacker scored 14 points, and senior guard Logan Weinke added 12.
Pilot Rock will compete in the 2A Preview Tournament at the Pendleton Convention Center starting Friday with a nonleague game against Myrtle Point (4-2). Game time is at 8 p.m.
Boys hoops
RIVERSIDE 50, HEPPNER 37 — The Pirates outscored their Heppner hosts 14-6 in the third quarter to break away for good and take home a nonleague win on Tuesday night.
Crisitan Rea finished with 17 points to lead Riverside (6-1), and Juan Reyna followed with 14. Heppner got nine points from Mason Lehman and eight from Jayden Wilson
Riverside hosts Stanfield on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Heppner (3-3) hosts Myrtle Point on Thursday, also at 7:30 p.m.
WESTON-MCEWEN 51, IRRIGON 49 — The TigerScots took home their season’s first win after Tuesday’s nonleague contest at Irrigon.
Aiden Wolf poured in 16 points, and Blair Rudolph 14 to aid in Weston-McEwen’s victory. Rubin Moreno led Irrigon with 19 points.
Weston-McEwen (1-6) faces Gervais for the 2A Preview at the Pendleton Convention Center at 9:45 a.m. on Friday. Irrigon (1-7) hosts Liberty Christian on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.
UMATILLA 56, STANFIELD 52 — The Vikings knocked down a nonleague home win over the visiting Tigers on Tuesday, led by Andrew Earl’s double-double with 22 points and 11 rebounds.
Ty Cranston contributed 11 points, five rebounds, and two assists to help Umatilla seal the win.
Stanfield’s Rafael Orozco and Mario Sanchez each scored a team-best 16 points.
Umatilla (6-1) hosts Echo on Friday at 7:30 p.m., while Stanfield (3-4) travels to Riverside.
HELIX 63, ECHO 44 — Eli Sprenger posted a game-high 29 points as the Grizzlies rolled through Echo for a nonleague win on Tuesday night.
D’Artagnan Carlson chipped in 16 points for Helix. Echo was led by Tanner Arbogast with 11 points.
“They played great,” Helix head coach Robert Sparks said. “They looked good. They worked together as a team.”
Helix (3-2) hosts Bickleton to start their Helix Holiday Tourney on Friday at 3:30 p.m. Echo (0-6) travels to Stanfield on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
HEPPNER 44, RIVERSIDE 35 — Sydney Wilson had 18 points and eight rebounds to lead the Mustangs to a nonleague home win over the Pirates.
Heppner led 27-8 at the half. That was more than enough to fend off Riverside, which had a 27-17 scoring edge in the second half.
ZaBrena Masterson added 10 points for Heppner, which improved to 4-1.
Jasmin Lopez led the Pirates (1-6) with 16 points.
ECHO 48, HELIX 27 — The Cougars (3-3) outscored the Grizzles 35-8 in the first half en route to a lopsided road win in Helix.
Echo outscored Griswold 17-8 in the first quarter, and then held the Grizzlies (3-2) scoreless in the second to extend the lead to double digits.
Faith McCarty led Echo with 13 points. Kaylee Cope led the Grizzlies with 10 points
The Cougars play Thursday at Stanfield (5-1) at 6 p.m. The Grizzlies host Long Creek-Ukiah at 2 p.m. Friday.
IRRIGON 39, WESTON-MCEWEN 35 — The Knights trailed by six points in the third quarter, but JaLay Burns hit a 3-pointer to give Irrigon (4-4) the lead.
Burns scored 15 of her 19 points in the second half. She also had 11 steals and three rebounds, while Joleyne Harrison had six points and eight rebounds.
Trinity Hearn led the TigerScots (1-6) with 17 points.
PILOT ROCK 37, CONDON/WHEELER 34 — The Rockets snapped a three-game losing streak and evened their record at 3-3 with an overtime home win over the Blue Devils (2-3).
“It sure was a fun game and just a tremendous win for us tonight,” said Rockets first-year coach AmyLee Perrine. “The girls played hard, they played good defense, and they really stuck it out all the way until the end.”
The Rockets were led by sophomore Emily Lambert, who had 23 points and 17 rebounds.
The Rockets play Myrtle Point on Friday in the 2A Preview Tournament at the Pendleton Convention Center.
