After being postponed twice, the Mac-Hi boys were finally able to kick off their Greater Oregon League districts run, and it was worth the wait.
The Pioneers came away with an easy 68-31 victory over their Ontario visitors on Thursday night.
“We got off to a slow start,” said coach Jordan Poynor. “It was a tough first quarter.”
The game was tied at 4-4 for the opening four minutes before Mac-Hi put it away 11-4. They took a 25-11 advantage at the half, and scored 43 points in the second half while Ontario managed just 20.
Junior guard Dareagan Stephens posted 18 points to lead Mac-Hi, and senior forward Zach Hodgen and junior guard Alexis Pio each added 10.
The No. 3 Pioneers (14-8, 3-3 GOL) travel to La Grande to challenge the No. 2 Tigers on Friday to continue forward in the district tournament. Tip-off is at 5:30 p.m.
Girls hoops
COVE 49, NIXYAAWII 48 — The Golden Eagles ended their season with a heartbreaker at Baker City High School.
Nixyaawii dropped the first round of the Old Oregon League districts on Thursday night, finishing at No. 5 of 9 in the standings.
Coach Jeremy Maddern said the game was “back and forth” the entire time. Nixyaawii held a six-point lead at halftime, and the game slipped away from them in the third quarter as Cove outscored them 19-10.
Nixyaawii chipped away at the lead in the fourth quarter, but couldn’t quite recover.
“I’m happy we got to go to districts,” Maddern said. “That was important for this young team. We made tremendous progress that will only help us for next year.”
Senior post Ermia Butler posted a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Golden Eagles (12-11, 5-7 OOL). Junior guards Lark Moses and Tristalynn Melton followed with 12 points each.
