LA GRANDE — Camryn Collman scored 13 straight La Grande points during a four-minute stretch that helped her team break open their game with the visiting Mac-Hi Pioneers, as they topped Mac-Hi 52-29 on Thursday in the semifinals of the Greater Oregon League district tournament.
Collman, who finished with 26 points, had 19 in the first half, and her individual point spurt helped the Tigers take a 31-15 halftime lead. She added a putback in the third quarter that put the Tigers ahead by 21 with 3:25 to play in the third, and the Pioneers got no closer the rest of the way.
Daniela Angel scored 15 points to lead the Pioneers, and Darby Rhoads added six.
The loss leaves the Pioneers (9-16 overall) hoping their OSAA ranking ends high enough for them to earn one of eight state play-in bids.
Boys basketball
LA GRANDE 47, MAC-HI 26 — The Mac-Hi boys struggled offensively on Thursday, as they matched their season-low for points in a Greater Oregon League district tournament semifinal loss to host La Grande — one that likely ends their season.
The low-scoring affair saw Mac-Hi make just five first-half field goals, yet the Pioneers were within 20-14 at the break. But the Pioneers went the first 5:38 of the second half without a point, fell behind by double digits and couldn’t catch up as La Grande put the game away with a 22-5 run.
Isaac Earls hit two late 3-pointers to finish with 10 points for the Pioneers (10-14 overall), while Dareagan Stephens added seven points. Cristian Mendoza led all scorers with 18 points.
Mac-Hi’s postseason hopes depend on if it could finish with a high-enough OSAA ranking to collect one of state eight play-in bids.
