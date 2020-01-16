IRRIGON — Cristian Rea poured in a game-best 19 points as Riverside rolled to a 49-32 win over their Irrigon hosts in its Eastern Oregon League opener on Thursday.
The Pirates led 17-12 at the end of the first quarter, but tore away for good with an 18-9 second quarter that put the game out of Irrigon’s reach.
The Knights were led by Omar Madrigal with 12 points on the night.
Riverside (10-4, 1-0 EOL) hosts Vale on Jan. 24 at 7:30 p.m., while Irrigon (2-10, 0-1 EOL) travels to Vale on Monday at 3:30 p.m.
Boys wrestling
Pendleton lost a pair of Intermountain Conference duals to Redmond 60-16 and Ridgeview 51-24 at Ridgeview on Thursday.
Kyle Liscom pinned Redmond’s Christian Ketchem in 5:23 at 152 pounds; Greysen Clark defeated Tyler LeLacheur in 2:38; and Jack Lieuallen won by major decision over Michaelo DeGross 10-1 to round off Pendleton’s only three wins over the Panthers on the night.
Isaac Urbina, who lost his Redmond match, rebounded with a defeat over Ridgeview’s Carson Woods by fall in a four-minute contest.
The Buckaroos will compete at the Oregon Classic in Redmond on Friday and Saturday.
Cancellations
Mac-Hi’s nonleague home game against Corbett was canceled indefinitely due to inclement weather. It has yet to be rescheduled for a later date.
