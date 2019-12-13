UMATILLA — A last-second 3-pointer helped the Riverside boys escape Mac-Hi and advance in the winner's bracket of the Columbia River Clash.
On Thursday, Pirates junior Francisco Barajas netted a trey just before the final buzzer as Riverside made off with a 44-43 win over Mac-Hi in the first round of the Umatilla-hosted tournament.
The 5-foot, 8-inch wing would finish the contest off with a game-high 14 points. Pirates senior guard Cristian Rea followed with 13.
Mac-Hi was led by senior Marcellus Brinkley and junior Hector Castillo, who each scored eight points.
Riverside (3-0) will face Nixyaawii in the winner's bracket Friday at 4:30 p.m. while the Pioneers (2-1) challenge Stanfield in a consolation game at 2:30 p.m. at Clara Brownell Middle School.
Boys hoops
UMATILLA 48, FAITH BIBLE 36: The No. 1 ranked Vikings remained undefeated following their fourth straight win over the Falcons (0-4) of Hillsboro Thursday in the Columbia River Clash Tournament at Umatilla High School.
Umatilla senior guard Andrew Earl scored 20 points and sophomore guard Lynkin McLeod had eight points and six rebounds to help lead the Vikings to the victory.
Umatilla (4-0) will meet the No. 1 ranked Grant Union Prospectors (4-0) in a 7:30 p.m. contest Friday at Umatilla High School.
GRANT UNION 54, IRRIGON 42: The Prospectors stayed undefeated after escaping Irrigon in a Columbia River Clash tournament contest at Umatilla High School on Thursday.
Irrigon trailed 38-22 after three quarters, and embarked on a short lived 20-16 fourth-quarter comeback to narrow the final margin, but the rally fell just short.
Junior Omar Madrigal scored a career-best 21 points to lead the Knights' offense. Ryan Hussey and Luis Flores each chipped in six points.
The Knights (0-5) will try for their first win against Faith Bible in a consolation matchup Friday at 5:30 p.m. at Umatilla.
Girls hoops
MAC-HI 32, RIVERSIDE 25: Sophomore forward Emma Leber scored 11 points as the Pioneers rolled to their fourth straight win of the season at Thursday's first round of the Columbia River Clash.
Riverside was led by senior guard Bianca Avalos with six points.
Mac-Hi (4-0) will play Nixyaawii in the second round Friday at 3 p.m. at Umatilla High School. Riverside (1-3) plays Stanfield at 1 p.m. Friday at Clara Brownell Middle School.
STANFIELD 50, NIXYAAWII 49: The No. 5 ranked Tigers remained undefeated following a close win over the Golden Eagles (1-3) Thursday on the first day of the three-day Columbia River Clash basketball tournament at Umatilla High School.
Stanfield senior Nyah Tejeda scored a career-high 24 points and had four assists to help lead the Tigers (4-0) to the victory. Sophomore Alexis Shelby had 10 rebounds and freshman Maggie Sharp had four assists. Nixyaawii freshman guard Sophie Bronson scored 11 points and teammate Trista Melton had 10 points.
Two undefeated teams will meet on Friday when Stanfield plays the Mac-Hi Pioneers (4-0) in a 3 p.m. contest Friday at Umatilla High.
FAITH BIBLE 51, UMATILLA 40: Taylor Durfey recorded a double-double with 21 points and 12 rebounds, but the Faith Bible Falcons still made off with a win in the first round of the Columbia River Clash on Thursday evening.
Umatilla (1-3) will face Grant Union in a consolation game Friday at 4 p.m. at Clara Brownell Middle School.
IRRIGON 59, GRANT UNION 34: Princesa Chavez netted a career-high 21 points to drive Irrigon's victory over the Prospectors in the first round of Umatilla's Columbia River Clash on Thursday.
JaLay Burns followed with 19 points, eight steals, and five assists. Alyssa Luna had a team-best seven rebounds.
Irrigon (2-3) will challenge Faith Bible in round two of the Umatilla-hosted tournament at 6 p.m. Friday.
