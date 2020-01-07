BOARDMAN — The Pirate boys had four players scoring in double digits as Riverside knocked down its biggest win of the season with an 86-9 nonleague victory over Lyle, Washington, on Tuesday night.
Cristian Rea led the way to the blowout home victory with a game-best 15 points, while Ramon Montes and Brian Franco each added 12. Juan Reyna finished the night with 11 points.
“We played really fast,” Riverside head coach Clair Costello said. “We had 12 3-pointers. It was a really great game for us.”
Riverside (9-4) opens Eastern Oregon League play at Nyssa on Friday.
Boys hoops
IONE/ARLINGTON 83, ECHO 17 — The Cardinals extended their win streak to six games and are 3-0 in Big Sky League play, after they trounced host Echo in conference action on Tuesday.
Wesley Goad led the Cardinals (10-1, 3-0 BSL) with 16 points. Carson Eynetich had 14, and Hunter Padberg 12.
Ione/Arlington plays host to Sherman on Friday at 7:30 p.m., while the Cougars (0-12, 0-3 BSL) travel to Prairie City, also for a 7:30 p.m. tip-off.
RIVER VIEW (Washington) 65, UMATILLA 45 — Andrew Earl finished with a team-high 13 points and four steals for Umatilla, and Ramiro Alverez chipped in eight points and seven rebounds in the loss.
Tyler Bussell had a game-high 17 points in River View’s win over Umatilla.
The Vikings (7-7) will open conference play at home against Irrigon on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
COLLEGE PLACE 65, MAC-HI 54 — A poor shooting performance and inability to control the tempo of College Place led to the demise of Mac-Hi on Tuesday night at home.
The Pioneers were led offensively by Dareagan Stephens, who had a team-high 18 points.
Mac-Hi (6-6) will open its conference slate on the road against Ontario on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.
Girls hoops
RIVERSIDE 53, LYLE (Washington) 19 — Jasmin Lopez poured in 21 points, and the Pirates snapped a 10-game skid at home in nonleague action on Tuesday.
“It was really good for us to do this before we start the league,” Riverside head coach Clair Costello said. “We really stepped it up.”
Riverside (2-11) begins their Eastern Oregon League run at Nyssa on Friday.
UMATILLA 34, RIVER VIEW (Washington) 31 — Chantal Lemus netted a team-best nine points as the Vikings edged past host River View for a nonleague win on Tuesday.
“It was a battle until the end,” Umatilla head coach McKenzie Davis said. “Riverview didn’t back down.”
Umatilla (4-10) opens Eastern Oregon League play against Irrigon at home on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
COLLEGE PLACE (Washington) 54, MAC-HI 48 — Despite a furious comeback near the end of the game by the Pioneers, they eventually ran out of gas and fell to College Place on Tuesday.
Mac-Hi was led by Emma Leber, who had a game-high 16 points.
College Place was led offensively by Shea Kasenga and Sumi Leavell, who both finished with 11 points.
The Pioneers (7-8) will open Greater Oregon League play at Ontario at 3 p.m. on Saturday.
Girls wrestling
Halle Thomas and Laly Morfin led the Hermiston girls wrestling mixer on Tuesday at Kennewick High School in Kennewick, Washington.
Thomas, a sophomore at 145-pounds, and Morfin, a sophomore at 155-pounds, both went 2-0 in their respective matches.
The Bulldogs have a two-day tournament beginning on Friday at 3:30 p.m. at Kelso High School in Kelso, Washington. The second day of matches are slated to begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
