LA GRANDE — The Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii Rockets were handed their first loss of the season Thursday, falling to Powder Valley, 48-36, in a nonleague neutral site contest at Eastern Oregon University.
Tanner Corwin threw for 324 yards and four touchdowns, including a 43-yard scoring strike to Logan Weinke for a 36-26 lead with 4:48 to play in the third quarter.
But the Badgers scored 22 unanswered points in the fourth quarter, taking their first lead of the game, 40-36, on a 51-yard touchdown reception by Roper Bingham with 4 minutes to play. Reece Dixon, who passed for 251 yards and rushed for 250, iced the game with 1:28 to play with an 80-yard touchdown run.
Corwin and Weinke connected for three touchdown passes — the others going for 9 and 45 yards. Corwin also threw an 83-yard TD pass to Tyasin Burns, but was also picked off three times — twice in the end zone.
Weinke finished with 10 catches for 220 yards for the Rockets. Burns added 167 yards rushing and a touchdown, and 121 yards receiving.
The Rockets (6-1 overall) face Adrian/Jordan Valley in the Special District 3 title game Nov. 1 at Eastern Oregon University.
Boys soccer
RIVERSIDE 9, FOUR RIVERS 0 — After a long trip out to Four Rivers, Riverside is bringing home a 9-0 Eastern Oregon League win to show for it.
“You already made a three hour trip out here, might as well get out there and run a bit,” Pirates coach Jose Duenas said of his team’s strong start.
Gerardo Lopez led Riverside with a hat trick, while Humberto Sanchez also scored two goals. Christian Rea, Diego Magana, Ezequiel Ramos and Edwin Pacheco were also goal scorers.
The win is Riverside’s (9-3, 8-0 EOL) eighth in a row. The Pirates go for their ninth at home on Saturday versus Nyssa.
PENDLETON 5, CROOK COUNTY 2 — Despite struggling with what Pendleton coach Alex Erazo called “selfish play” in the first half, the Buckaroos recovered in the second for a 5-2 victory at Crook County in Intermountain Conference play.
“I think we saw the opportunity to score a lot of goals and played a little bit as individuals rather than as a team,” Erazo said of the first half, which Pendleton led 2-1.
But following a discussion with his group during the break, the Buckaroos came out and poured in another three goals and secured the win.
Jon Lopez notched a hat trick of three goals, while Trenton Villers and Curtis Simons each scored a goal of their own.
Pendleton (5-5-2, 4-3-1 IC) goes to Hood River Valley on Tuesday.
Girls soccer
RIVERSIDE 4, FOUR RIVERS 0 — Neftali and Marisol Pacheco each netted two goals as Riverside went on the road and defeated Four Rivers 4-0 in EOL play.
Pirates coach Carlos Velasco was pleased with how his team played, as Riverside jumped out to a 3-0 lead at the half and kept control of the possession in the second.
The win is a nice bounce-back for Riverside (9-2-2, 5-0-1 EOL), which had its six-game win streak snapped in a draw against Umatilla last weekend. Now, the Pirates prepare for a home matchup with Nyssa on Saturday.
PENDLETON 8, CROOK COUNTY 0 — After “taking a couple on the chin” this season, as Pendleton coach Paul Parker put it, the Buckaroos broke through with a complete performance Thursday, shutting out Crook County on the road 8-0.
“Our offense was just hitting on all cylinders tonight,” Parker said. “It’s a coaching win. It’s a players’ win. They’ve done such a good job of keeping their chins up this year and playing hard.”
Reily Lovercheck led Pendleton with three goals and her sister, Kelsey Lovercheck, added another two. Addison Bonzani, Perla Ortega and Ashlynn Madril also each tallied a goal.
On the other end, Parker highlighted the play of freshman defensive back Melanie Castandea.
Pendleton (2-10, 2-6 IC) returns home for a meeting with Hood River Valley on Tuesday.
Cross-country
TIGERS, PIONEERS TOP “FUN” COUNTRY MEET — Weston-McEwen freshman Alex McIntyre had the fastest run in the boys 5K race at 18:54.0, but Stanfield/Echo escaped with the team win with 45 points on Thursday’s “Fun” Country meet.
Tigers senior Rafael Orozco placed second at 19:03.50, edging past McLoughlin senior Bryan Abrego, who finished at 19:08.30. Riverside freshman Matthew Hammond placed fourth with a time of 20:06.60.
Riverside claimed second place in the team scores at 45, followed by Mac-Hi at 60 and Nixyaawii at 64.
Mac-Hi senior Mekenna Simpson placed first in the girls’ race at 22:47.30, followed by Stanfield/Echo junior Zora Gehrke (23:03.60) and Helix junior Ryann Stahancyk (23:12.00).
The Pioneers topped the team standings with 35 points, followed by Nixyaawii at 41 and the Tigers at 44.
