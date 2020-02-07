REDMOND — The Pendleton girls tied the first quarter 9-9 and trailed by just one point at 19-18 at halftime, but a 22-16 fourth-quarter put the game just out of reach as the host Ridgeview Ravens handed the Bucks a 56-45 Intermountain Conference road loss on Friday night.
“It was really close the whole way through until the very end,” Pendleton head coach Kevin Porter said. “We had to start fouling to get those extra possessions. (Ridgeview) made almost every one of them. That was the difference tonight.”
Chloe Taber led Pendleton with a team-high 14 points, while Daisy Jenness chipped in 10, and Muriel Hoisington eight.
“They’re a big, physical team,” Porter said of Ridgeview. “They play hard.”
With the win, the Ravens (13-6, 5-0 IMC) remain at the top of the league standings. The third-ranked Buckaroos (11-6, 3-2 IMC) travel to Crook County on Tuesday for a 6:30 p.m. tip-off.
Girls basketball
STANFIELD 36, HEPPNER 32 — In a low-scoring Blue Mountain Conference game, the Mustangs fell just short as Stanfield barely made off with the win on Friday night.
Stanfield finished the first quarter 6-4 before dropping the second 9-8, but a 17-15 fourth quarter handed them the win.
Maggie Sharp had 14 points to lead Stanfield, while Nyah Tejeda followed with 13. Syndey Wilson had a game-high 19 points for Heppner.
The Tigers (18-3, 8-1 BMC) travel to Enterprise on Saturday at 4 p.m. The Mustangs (11-7, 4-5 BMC) hit the road to Union on Saturday, also for a 4 p.m. game time.
UMATILLA 51, NYSSA 33 — The Vikings pieced together a complete game on the road Friday night to earn an Eastern Oregon League win over the Bulldogs.
Taylor Durfey led Umatilla with a game-high 13 points, while Martha Earl chipped in 11 points.
Umatilla (6-15, 2-5 EOL) will play at 3 p.m. Saturday at Vale.
IONE/ARLINGTON 50, SHERMAN 38 — The Cardinals, despite being tied at halftime, pulled away against the Huskies on the road to earn a Big Sky League win Friday night.
Jessica Medina led the Cardinals with a team-high 13 points.
Sherman’s Jaelyn Justesen tallied a game-high 14 points.
Ione/Arlington (13-8, 8-3 BSL) will host Mitchell/ Spray at 2 p.m. Saturday.
NIXYAAWII 44, HELIX 24 — After an even first quarter, the Golden Eagles slowly pulled away for an Old Oregon League home win over the Grizzlies.
Nixyaawii went on a 16-4 run in the second quarter, and extended its lead to 22 points by the end of the third.
Lark Moses and Trista Melton each had nine points for the Golden Eagles (9-11, 5-4 OOL), while Kyella Picard added eight points and 11 rebounds.
Helix (8-12, 0-9 OOL) got five points each from Ryann Stahancyk and Lexie Mize.
Nixyaawii will play at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Imbler, while Helix will host Cove at 4 p.m.
BURNS 75, IRRIGON 36 — The Knights were no match for Burns’ Aly Hueckman, who poured in a game-high 32 points to help hand Irrigon its eighth consecutive loss Friday night on the road.
JaLay Burns led the Knights (6-12, 0-7 EOL) with 11 points, three steals, and four assists in the Eastern Oregon League matchup. Joleyne Harrison added eight points and a team-high nine rebounds.
Irrigon will play at 4 p.m. Saturday at Nyssa.
VALE 35, RIVERSIDE 14 — The Pirates dropped their fifth league game against the Vikings on the road Friday night.
Jordan Myers led Riverside with a team-high five points.
Vale’s Emersyn Johnson finished with a game-high seven points.
Riverside (4-16, 2-5 EOL) will be on the road against Burns for another Eastern Oregon League contest at 4 p.m. on Saturday.
GRANT UNION 45, PILOT ROCK 13 — The Rockets dropped a Blue Mountain Conference game on the road against the Prospectors on Friday night.
Baylee Combs led Grant Union with a game-high 12 points.
Pilot Rock (5-16, 1-9 BMC) will be on the road against Weston-McEwen at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Boys basketball
HEPPNER 59, STANFIELD 47 — Jayden Wilson sunk a team-high 13 points as Heppner knocked down a Blue Mountain Conference home win on Friday night.
Brock Hisler and Mason Lehman each added 10 points to the win. Jackson Lehman grabbed eight rebounds.
Stanfield got 13 points from Mario Sanchez and Uriel Carrillo chipped in 12.
Heppner (11-8, 6-3 BMC) travels to Union on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. Stanfield (11-10, 5-4 BMC) hits the road to Enterprise on Saturday for a 5:30 p.m tip-off.
NIXYAAWII 87, HELIX 26 — The Golden Eagles led from start to finish and never let up as they remained perfect in Old Oregon League play and defeated Helix at home on Friday.
Tyasin Burns led the Golden Eagles with a game-high 28 points.
The Grizzlies’ D’Artagnan Carlson scored a team-high 15 points.
Nixyaawii (18-4, 9-0 OOL) will be on the road against Imbler at 5 p.m. Saturday. Helix (5-15, 0-9 OOL) hosts Cove on Saturday at 5 p.m.
SHERMAN 59, IONE/ARLINGTON 46 — A lackluster effort by the Cardinals turned in a Big Sky League road loss to the Huskies.
“We played with absolutely no effort,” I/A coach Dennis Stefani said. “We were in a fight with Wasco for first, and now we are second.”
Sherman took advantage of short-range jumpers, and were able to work around the zone and man-to-man defenses the Cardinals deployed.
“It never got more than nine points until the end,” Stefani said. “Then we would bring it back to two, three or four points. We had opportunities, we just tried to force the issue.”
Hunter Padberg led the Cardinals (16-5, 8-4 BSL) with 16 points, while Wesley Goad and Carson Eynetich each had 10.
Wade Fields led the Huskies with 15 points, while Nick Riggs had 14.
I/A will host Mitchell/Spray at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
NYSSA 73, UMATILLA 41 — The Vikings didn’t score in double digits until the fourth quarter, but by then, it was too late to salvage their Eastern Oregon League contest against the host Bulldogs.
Umatilla put up eight points in the first quarter and nine each in the second and third. The Vikings had their best quarter in the fourth with 14 points.
Andrew Earl had 11 points to lead Umatilla (11-10, 4-3 EOL). The Vikings travel to Vale on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.
GRANT UNION 77, PILOT ROCK 47 — The Rockets’ starting five got into some early foul trouble which led to a Blue Mountain Conference road loss to the Prospectors.
Jimmy Jones led Pilot Rock with a team-high 18 points on the night.
Pilot Rock (17-4, 6-4 BMC) will visit Weston-McEwen on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
BURNS 77, IRRIGON 39 — The Knights were unable to overcome a slow first half Friday night, leading to an Eastern Oregon League road loss against the Hilanders.
Tony Carillo led Irrigon with 19 points.
The Hilanders’ Truston Snapp registered a game-high 30 points.
Irrigon (2-16, 0-7 EOL) will be on the road against Nyssa at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.
VALE 45, RIVERSIDE 41 — The Pirates’ inability to get to the free-throw line, where they were outscored 21-5, led to an Eastern Oregon League loss against the Vikings on Friday night.
Juan Reyna led Riverside with 13 points.
Vale’s John Wolfe scored a game-high 16 points.
Riverside (12-8, 3-4 EOL) will be on the road against Burns at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.
