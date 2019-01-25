Brock Ravet was as good as advertised.
The Kittitas senior, who already has signed with Gonzaga University, lit up the scoreboard for 36 points Friday night, dazzling a packed house at Hermiston High School as the Coyotes beat Nixyaawii 92-53 in a nonleague game.
“Ravet is unreal,” Golden Eagles coach Shane Rivera said. “You take his points away and it might be a game. They work hard. That’s a good team.”
Ravet scored the bulk of his points in the second and third quarters. He sat the final 2 minutes of the game.
“This was a lot of fun,” said Ravet, who played AAU basketball with a few of the Hermiston High School players when they were younger. “It’s good to see how we match up against other states.”
The Coyotes (18-1) led 47-23 at the half.
Justin Hudson added 19 points for Kittitas, which also shot 8 of 9 from the free-throw line.
Moses Moses led Nixyaawii (16-2) with 14 points, while Mick Schimmel added 12 and Magi Moses 10.
“Any time you play a team like that, you go back to the drawing board and see what we need to do,” Rivera said. “We really haven’t been challenged much. Win or lose, it was a good experience for our guys. It was a great atmosphere. We aren’t used to playing in front of crowds like this.”
Boys hoops
HORIZON CHRISTIAN 64, ECHO 32 — The Big Sky League’s No. 1 team made easy work of Echo on Friday night, sending them home with their sixth straight defeat.
The Hawks put the game away early with an 18-5 first quarter run, and led 31-14 at the half.
Charlie White posted 11 points for the Cougars, and Jon Medrano had 10.
Echo (2-17, 1-10 BSL) travels to Sherman on Saturday.
HEPPNER 63, STANFIELD 55 — The Mustangs turned Stanfield away to stay unbeaten in the Blue Mountain Conference on Friday night.
Heppner led by just three points by the end of the first quarter, but Stanfield outscored them 14-13 in the second. A 22-13 Heppner run kept things out of Stanfield’s reach in the third.
Trent Smith scored 17 points for the Mustangs, and Rene Sanchez had a game-high 20 points for the Tigers.
Heppner (14-6, 8-0 BMC) travels to Grant Union on Saturday. Stanfield (6-12, 3-4 BMC) hosts Pilot Rock.
DUFUR 74, IONE 41 — Ione couldn’t keep their momentum from Tuesday’s win going, falling to Dufur at home on Friday.
Hunter Padberg had 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Big Sky League contest.
The Cardinals (2-17, 1-11 BSL) travel to Arlington on Tuesday.
ENTERPRISE 70, WESTON-MCEWEN 55 — Theo White had 21 points to lead Weston-McEwen, but it wasn’t enough to top the visitors from Enterprise.
“We were down two starters for injury, and we started three freshman,” said coach Brian Pickard. “I thought we played really well. I was proud of the way the kids stepped up.”
Blair Rudolph and Aiden Wolf each posted 10 for the TigerScots (4-15, 2-6 BMC). They’ll travel to Grant Union on Friday.
JOSEPH 75, HELIX 32 — The Grizzlies were no match for their hosts at Joseph, dropping their seventh Old Oregon League game on Friday.
Helix (4-13, 0-7 OOL) returns home to face Elgin on Saturday.
UMATILLA 61, RIVERSIDE 49 — Umatilla shot past Riverside to improve to 5-1 in the Eastern Oregon League on Friday.
The Vikings were led by Uriel Garcia with 18 points. Trent Durfey chipped in 12 of his own.
Francisco Barajas recorded a game-high 21 points for the Pirates, while Cristian Rea scored 12.
Umatilla (17-3, 5-1 EOL) travels to Nyssa on Friday, and Riverside (9-11, 3-3 EOL) will visit Vale.
GRANT UNION 54, PILOT ROCK 45 — Tanner Corwin had 12 points, but the Rockets ultimately fell to Grant Union in Blue Mountain Conference play on Friday.
“We’re starting to click; we just gotta start getting those baskets when we really need them,” said coach Eric Smidt.
Logan Weinke posted nine points for Pilot Rock, and Riley Waggoner had eight.
Pilot Rock (2-16, 1-7 BMC) hits the road to Stanfield on Saturday.
Girls hoops
HEPPNER 62, STANFIELD 50 — Sydney Wilson poured in 19 points to drive Heppner to a home Blue Mountain Conference victory on Friday.
Jacee Currin had 16 points for the Mustangs, and Kendra Hart shot 14 points for Stanfield, including three 3-pointers.
Heppner (14-6, 6-2 BMC) travels to Grant Union on Saturday. Stanfield (8-10, 2-5 BMC) hosts Pilot Rock.
DUFUR 32, IONE 30 — Missed free throws caused Ione to drop a Big Sky League home game on Friday.
“It was atrocious,” said coach Nathan Heideman. “The girls are just in a slump.”
The Cardinals shot 9 for 25 at the line. Jessica Medina led the team with 11 points.
Ione (14-3, 9-1 BSL) travels to Arlington on Tuesday.
JOSEPH 65, HELIX 20 — Helix fell to 1-6 in Old Oregon League play on Joseph’s court on Friday night.
The Grizzlies (4-13, 1-6 OOL) host Elgin on Saturday.
ENTERPRISE 53, WESTON-MCEWEN 42 — The last time Weston-McEwen faced Enterprise, they lost by 31 points.
On Friday night’s Blue Mountain Conference matchup, they fell short by just 11.
“This was probably our best game of the year,” said coach Mike Giusti. “We played at our tempo, and shot 42 percent, which is high for us.”
Katie Vescio had a team-high 24 points for the TigerScots (5-14, 0-8 BMC). They’ll host Pilot Rock on Friday.
RIVERSIDE 33, UMATILLA 28 — Riverside escaped with their third Eastern Oregon League victory on Friday.
Brendy Avalos led the way with 15 points. Taylor Durfey sunk 15 for the Vikings.
Riverside (11-8, 3-3 EOL) travels to Vale on Friday, and Umatilla (2-18, 0-6 EOL) travels to Nyssa.
GRANT UNION 60, PILOT ROCK 30 — The Rockets have entered a four-game skid after the Prospectors handed them a home loss on Friday.
Pilot Rock (7-11, 1-7 BMC) has another shot at a Blue Mountain Conference win on Saturday at Stanfield.
