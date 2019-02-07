On Thursday night, the Riverside boys played their season’s “best game,” according to coach Clair Costello.
The Pirates turned the visiting Umatilla Vikings down 47-36 in Eastern Oregon League action.
“This was unexpected,” Costello said of the win. “The kids had to play really well in order to beat (Umatilla), and they did.”
Mario Madrigal led Riverside with 16 points, and Juan Reyna added 13. The Vikings were led by Christian De Loera with 14 points. Umatilla managed just 12 points in the opening two quarters.
“We shot only 15 percent in the first half,” said Vikings coach Scott Bow. “We couldn’t get anything going offensively. Riverside had great energy, and really capitalized on our lack of shooting.”
Riverside (10-13, 4-5 EOL) ends their regular season on Saturday with a home game against Nyssa. The Vikings (17-6, 5-4 EOL) host Burns.
Girls hoops
RIVERSIDE 53, UMATILLA 33 — Faith Rosen poured in 16 points, and Brendy Avalos contributed 11 on the way to a Eastern Oregon League home victory on Thursday.
Cesi Garcia added nine points to help in the win.
“That’s what’s been killing us all season — having just one person doing all the scoring,” said Pirates coach Clair Costello. “Tonight, we had three good scorers.”
Taylor Durfey posted 16 points for the Vikings, and Charlene Alvarez had 13.
Riverside (12-10, 4-5 EOL) hosts Nyssa on Saturday to close the regular season. Umatilla (2-21, 0-9 EOL) will welcome the Burns Hilanders.
