RICHLAND, Wash. — The Hermiston girls placed their top five runners in the top 13 at a Mid-Columbia Conference cross-country meet on Saturday, March 20.
Running against Richland and Walla Walla, the Bulldogs finished second with 48 points. Richland won the team title with 25 points, and Wa-Hi had 49.
Alexia Serna crossed the finish line in seventh place for Hermiston in a time of 19 minutes, 20.3 seconds. She was followed by Amanda Nygard (8th, 19:40.33), Megan Joyce (9th, 19:44.66), Ellie Ernst (11th, 20:46.60) and Hailey Melville (13th, 21:50.38).
Richland’s Natalie Ruzauskas won the race in a time of 17:38.38, beating Wa-Hi’s Ella Nelson by 2 seconds.
Richland won the boys race with 31 points, followed by Richland (37) and Hermiston (52).
Hermiston’s Logan Springstead finished third overall in a time of 16:32.38, while teammate Grant Anderson was ninth (17:20.50). Zachary Turner (11th, 17:45.24), John Mills (14th, 17:59.50) and Pedro Pacheco (15th, 18:06.32) rounded out the Bulldogs’ scoring.
Walla Walla’s Brody Hartley won the race in a time of 16:16.26.
Girls soccer
CHIAWANA 1, HERMISTON 0 — Emma Ellerd scored in stoppage time to lead the Riverhawks to a home victory over the Bulldogs.
It’s the first loss of the season for the Bulldogs (7-1), who will finish their season March 27 with a home match against Walla Walla.
Volleyball
HERMISTON SPLITS MATCHES — The Bulldogs lost their first match to Redmond in five sets, then beat Hood River Valley 3-1 at Hood River High School.
Against Hood River, Grace Vertrees had 13 kills and 16 digs, and Kambree Baker added 12 kills and three blocks.
Kendall Dowdy handed out 15 assists and had three aces, while Ayden Hagel had 14 digs, 20 assists and four aces, and McKayla Shaver put up three blocks.
WESTON-MCEWEN 3, MCLOUGHLIN 0 — The TigerScots improved to 6-2 on the year with a 25-17, 25-17, 25-14 nonleague road win over the Pioneers.
GRANT UNION 3, STANFIELD 0 — The Prospectors took a 25-11, 25-19, 25-17 Blue Mountain Conference match from the visiting Tigers (1-5).
“We are doing good things and improving, but just need to do them more consistently,” Stanfield coach Blain Ganvoa said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.