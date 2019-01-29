Stanfield may have taken home the win on Tuesday, but coach Devin Bailey wasn’t satisfied after the 53-42 victory over Echo.
“I don’t know if it was because it was a school night, or what,” Bailey said. “We came out slow. It was not a very good win.”
The Tigers were down eight at the half, but took the third quarter 11-3 and the fourth 20-9 to pull away from the Cougars.
Hugo Hernandez and Mario Sanchez each posted 13 points to lead Stanfield (7-12, 4-4 BMC).
Devan Craig and Jon Medrano each had 10 for Echo (2-18, 1-11 BSL).
Stanfield hosts Union on Friday in Blue Mountain Conference play, and Echo welcomes Mitchell/Spray for a Big Sky League game.
Boys hoops
ARLIGNTON 58, IONE 52 — The hosting Arlington Honkers pushed past Ione for a Big Sky League victory on Tuesday.
Hunter Padberg had a team-high 24 points and a 6 for 6 performance at the line for the Cardinals.
Ione (2-18, 1-12 BSL) travels to Condon/Wheeler on Friday.
MAC-HI 59, TOUCHET 35 — Alexis Pio posted 13 points to lead Mac-Hi in a nonleague victory on Touchet’s court.
Pio also knocked down three 3-pointers and shot 5 of 5 at the free-throw line.
Hector Castillo followed with 10 points and a 3-for-3 performance at the line. Alexis Perez chipped in nine.
The Pioneers (12-7, 2-2 GOL) have just two games left in the regular season.
They’ll hit the road to La Grande on Saturday for a Greater Oregon League matchup.
Girls hoops
STANFIELD 43, ECHO 34 — Stanfield got the best of Echo in Tuesday’s nonleague contest, but it was close the entire way.
“It was two or three baskets most of the game,” said Echo coach Heather Madison.
“It was a really good game. We had two starters fouled out in the early fourth quarter, and Charlie Harwood and Maddie Owen (freshmen) came off the bench and did great.”
Kendra Hart led Stanfield with 14 points, and Faith McCarty added 14 of her own for Echo.
The Tigers (10-10, 3-5 BMC) pick up Blue Mountain Conference play again on Friday against Union.
The Cougars (9-11, 7-3 BSL) will host Mitchell/Spray in a Big Sky League contest.
TOUCHET 48, MAC-HI 39 — Mac-Hi dropped a nonleague game to Washington’s Touchet Indians on Tuesday night.
The Pioneers (1-19, 0-4 GOL) pick up the Greater Oregon League on Saturday in La Grande.
IONE 44, ARLINGTON 23 — The Ione girls are back on the winning track after taking down their Arlington hosts on Tuesday night.
The Cardinals (15-3, 10-1 BSL) travel to Condon/Wheeler on Friday for more Big Sky League action.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.