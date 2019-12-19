STANFIELD — The Stanfield boys basketball team kept the ball in their control, allowing just seven turnovers and less than 10 points per quarter as they rolled to a 73-30 nonleague home win over Echo on Thursday night.
"They're well-coached, but they're very young," Stanfield head coach Devin Bailey said of Echo. "I feel like we're playing at a very high level right now. We were hoping to come in and take care of business."
Tigers junior Josue Hernandez led the way with 15 points, and junior Sam Kerns followed with 14. Seniors Mario Sanchez and Rafael Orozco chipped in 12 and 11 points, respectively.
Echo got a team-high 12 points from freshman Mason Murdock and 11 from freshman Tanner Arbogast. The Cougars still remain without a win this season.
"Our goal is to give up 10 or less points in each quarter," Bailey said. "Tonight, we did that."
Stanfield (4-4) hosts Riverside on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Echo (0-7) kicks off their home Bouncin' Cancer Tournament on Friday, Dec. 27, with a 5:30 p.m. matchup against Wallowa.
Boys hoops
MYRTLE POINT 60, HEPPNER 55 — The Mustangs never trailed by more than six more points per quarter, but ultimately could not keep pace with the visiting Bobcats in nonleague play on Thursday.
Jayden Wilson scored a team-best 17 points to lead Heppner, including a 7-for-9 performance at the line. Mason Lehman followed with 10 points.
Heppner (3-3) will compete at the 2A Preview Tournament at the Pendleton Convention Center this weekend, starting with a game against Illinois Valley on Friday at 4:45 p.m. Myrtle Point will play Pilot Rock later in the evening at 8 p.m.
Girls hoops
HEPPNER 61, MYRTLE POINT 22 — The Mustangs are now enjoying a three-game win streak after Thursday's nonleague home blowout over the Bobcats.
Sydney Wilson poured in a game-high 27 points to lead the way to the win.
"We controlled the tempo of the game," Heppner head coach Robert Wilson said. "This was probably our best game of the season so far, as far as having everyone work together and be on the same page. We got to do a lot of what we've been working on in practice. It was good to see positive results from that."
Heppner (5-1) kicks off their run at the 2A Preview Tournament at the Pendleton Convention Center with a 3 p.m. contest on Friday against Illinois Valley.
